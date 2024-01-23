Heading 3
January 23, 2024
10 Stuffed bell pepper recipes to try
Packed with veggies like corn, zucchini, and black beans, topped with melted cheese
Mexican Veggie Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Creamy mozzarella, pesto, and cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor
Images: Shutterstock
Pesto and Mozzarella Stuffed Pepper
A protein-packed filling with chickpeas, mixed veggies, and spices
Chickpea and Vegetable Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
A vegan choice with tofu, brown rice, and a variety of veggies
Tofu and Brown Rice
Images: Shutterstock
Quinoa, black beans, corn, and cheese make a flavorful and nutritious filling
Quinoa Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Turn your favorite pizza toppings into a stuffed pepper creation
Pizza Stuffed Bell Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Feta cheese, olives, and herbs give these peppers a Mediterranean twist
Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Recreate the flavors of fajitas by combining seasoned chicken, bell pepper, onions, and a sprinkle of cheese for a mouthwatering experience
Chicken Fajita Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Mushroom and Rice Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
Sautéed mushrooms, rice, onions, and herbs for a savory filling
Infuse bold flavors with Italian sausage, tomatoes, and melted mozzarella, turning your pepper into a savory delight
Italian Sausage Stuffed Pepper
Images: Shutterstock
