 Jiya Surana

January 23, 2024

10 Stuffed bell pepper recipes to try

Packed with veggies like corn, zucchini, and black beans, topped with melted cheese

Mexican Veggie Stuffed Pepper

Creamy mozzarella, pesto, and cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor

Pesto and Mozzarella Stuffed Pepper

A protein-packed filling with chickpeas, mixed veggies, and spices

Chickpea and Vegetable Stuffed Pepper

A vegan choice with tofu, brown rice, and a variety of veggies

Tofu and Brown Rice

Quinoa, black beans, corn, and cheese make a flavorful and nutritious filling

Quinoa Stuffed Pepper

Turn your favorite pizza toppings into a stuffed pepper creation

Pizza Stuffed Bell Pepper

Feta cheese, olives, and herbs give these peppers a Mediterranean twist

Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Pepper

Recreate the flavors of fajitas by combining seasoned chicken, bell pepper, onions, and a sprinkle of cheese for a mouthwatering experience

Chicken Fajita Stuffed Pepper

Mushroom and Rice Stuffed Pepper

Sautéed mushrooms, rice, onions, and herbs for a savory filling

Infuse bold flavors with Italian sausage, tomatoes, and melted mozzarella, turning your pepper into a savory delight

Italian Sausage Stuffed Pepper

