NOVEMBER 16, 2023
10 stunning spiritual hubs of India
Considered the holiest hub of Hinduism this magnificent place is filled with countless ancient temples, apart from that, you can also witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti in the evening
Varanasi
Located in the foothills of the Himalayan, this tranquil and beautiful spot is notable for yoga and meditation
Rishikesh
Famous for the astonishing Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib your Amritsar visit is incomplete without this holy shrine
Amritsar
Abode to the divine Jagannath Temple you should definitely witness the majestic annual Rath Yatra once
Puri
Known for the classic Meenakshi Temple this stunning place is always surrounded by devotees from all around the world
Madurai
Notable for being the home of to Lord Krishna this beautiful town holds an ancient spiritual roots
Vrindavan
Famed for its enchanting lakes and the stunning Brahma Temple, you will be spellbound by the beauty of this holy site
Pushkar
Hampi
Nested in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka this gorgeous town is immersed in many divine temples and monuments
One of the popular spiritual hubs of India, this place has a special place in the hearts of the devotees of Lord Shiva
Kedarnath
Rich in spiritual heritage, millions of pilgrims come to this to take a holy dip in the Ganges as it is believed to cleanse the sins of a lifetime
Haridwar
