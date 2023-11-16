Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

10 stunning spiritual hubs of India

Considered the holiest hub of Hinduism this magnificent place is filled with countless ancient temples, apart from that, you can also witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti in the evening 

Varanasi

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in the foothills of the Himalayan, this tranquil and beautiful spot is notable for yoga and meditation 

Rishikesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Famous for the astonishing Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib your Amritsar visit is incomplete without this holy shrine 

Amritsar

Image Source: Pexels 

Abode to the divine Jagannath Temple you should definitely witness the majestic annual Rath Yatra once 

Puri

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for the classic Meenakshi Temple this stunning place is always surrounded by devotees from all around the world 

Madurai

Image Source: Pexels 

Notable for being the home of to Lord Krishna this beautiful town holds an ancient spiritual roots 

Vrindavan 

Image Source: Pexels 

Famed for its enchanting lakes and the stunning Brahma Temple, you will be spellbound by the beauty of this holy site 

Pushkar

Image Source: Pexels

Hampi

Image Source: Pexels 

Nested in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka this gorgeous town is immersed in many divine temples and monuments 

One of the popular spiritual hubs of India, this place has a special place in the hearts of the devotees of Lord Shiva 

Kedarnath

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich in spiritual heritage, millions of pilgrims come to this to take a holy dip in the Ganges as it is believed to cleanse the sins of a lifetime 

Haridwar

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here