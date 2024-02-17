Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 Summer essentials
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF regularly, especially when spending time outdoors
Sunscreen
Image Source: pexels
Shield your eyes from the sun's glare and UV radiation with a good pair of sunglasses that offer adequate protection
Sunglasses
Image Source: pexels
Wear a wide-brimmed hat to provide additional shade for your face, neck, and shoulders while enjoying outdoor activities
Hat
Image Source: pexels
Stay hydrated throughout the day by carrying a reusable water bottle to quench your thirst and prevent dehydration, especially in hot weather
Water Bottle
Image Source: pexels
Opt for breathable, lightweight clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable in the summer heat
Image Source: pexels
Lightweight Clothing
Whether it's a swimsuit, swim trunks, or rash guard, have the appropriate swimwear ready for beach outings, pool parties or spontaneous dips in the water
Swimwear
Image Source: pexels
Pack a large, absorbent beach towel for lounging on sandy shores or by the poolside, providing a comfortable place to relax and dry off
Beach Towel
Image Source: pexels
Keep beverages, snacks, and perishable foods cool and fresh during outdoor adventures with a portable cooler or insulated bag
Portable Cooler
Image Source: pexels
Insect Repellent
Image Source: pexels
Ward off mosquitoes, ticks, and other pesky insects with insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or natural ingredients like citronella or eucalyptus oil
Whether it's a picnic blanket, camping tent, or hiking boots, make sure you have the necessary outdoor gear for your summer activities and adventures
Outdoor Gear
Image Source: pexels
