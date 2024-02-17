Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Summer essentials

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF regularly, especially when spending time outdoors

Sunscreen

Image Source: pexels

Shield your eyes from the sun's glare and UV radiation with a good pair of sunglasses that offer adequate protection

Sunglasses

Image Source: pexels

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to provide additional shade for your face, neck, and shoulders while enjoying outdoor activities

Hat

Image Source: pexels

Stay hydrated throughout the day by carrying a reusable water bottle to quench your thirst and prevent dehydration, especially in hot weather

Water Bottle 

Image Source: pexels

Opt for breathable, lightweight clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable in the summer heat

Image Source: pexels

Lightweight Clothing 

Whether it's a swimsuit, swim trunks, or rash guard, have the appropriate swimwear ready for beach outings, pool parties or spontaneous dips in the water

Swimwear

Image Source: pexels

Pack a large, absorbent beach towel for lounging on sandy shores or by the poolside, providing a comfortable place to relax and dry off

Beach Towel 

Image Source: pexels

Keep beverages, snacks, and perishable foods cool and fresh during outdoor adventures with a portable cooler or insulated bag

Portable Cooler 

Image Source: pexels

Insect Repellent 

Image Source: pexels

Ward off mosquitoes, ticks, and other pesky insects with insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or natural ingredients like citronella or eucalyptus oil

Whether it's a picnic blanket, camping tent, or hiking boots, make sure you have the necessary outdoor gear for your summer activities and adventures

Outdoor Gear 

Image Source: pexels

