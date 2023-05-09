MAY 09, 2023
10 Summer skincare tips we bet you need
Image- Pexels
To keep the skin glowing in the morning, make sure to matrix, clean and tone your face
Clean Skin
Image- Pexels
Wash your face a few times throughout the day to get rid of sweat. Use a hydrating mist or face mask to keep skin hydrated
Hydration
Image- Pexels
To protect yourself against sunburn, tan and wrinkles, use sunscreen with adequatement amount of SPF to protect your skin from harsh UV rays of the sun
Sunscreen
Image- Pexels
In the humid atmosphere, ditch heavy makeup and let your skin breathe. Use lightweight products which are non-greasy
Avoid heavy makeup
Image- Pexels
Eyes are a very delicate part so use under eye patches and don a pair of sunglass to protect it from harsh rays of sun
Sunglasses
Image- Pexels
In Summers, it is advised to avoid bathing with hot water as it makes the skin excessively dry and cause inflammation
No hot water
Image- Pexels
Toner helps to unclog the skin pores. Aloe Vera and cucumber are great toners
Toner
Image- Pexels
It is essential to keep yourself hydrated. Drink water regularly and consume juicy fruits also
Hydrating drinks
Image- Pexels
Avoid wearing materials like synthetic and prefer loose - fitting or oversized clothes to let your skin breathe
Clothing style
Image- Pexels
Scrubs will help you exfoliate skin. Use the one which suits your skin type and avoid using scrubs daily
Face scrub
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.