Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2023

10 Summer skincare tips we bet you need

To keep the skin glowing in the morning, make sure to matrix, clean and tone your face

Clean Skin

Wash your face a few times throughout the day to get rid of sweat. Use a hydrating mist or face mask to keep skin hydrated

Hydration

To protect yourself against sunburn, tan and wrinkles, use sunscreen with adequatement amount of SPF to protect your skin from harsh UV rays of the sun

Sunscreen

In the humid atmosphere, ditch heavy makeup and let your skin breathe. Use lightweight products which are non-greasy

Avoid heavy makeup

Eyes are a very delicate part so use under eye patches and don a pair of sunglass to protect it from harsh rays of sun

Sunglasses

In Summers, it is advised to avoid bathing with hot water as it makes the skin excessively dry and cause inflammation

No hot water

Toner helps to unclog the skin pores. Aloe Vera and cucumber are great toners

Toner

It is essential to keep yourself hydrated. Drink water regularly and consume juicy fruits also

Hydrating drinks

Avoid wearing materials like synthetic and prefer loose - fitting or oversized clothes to let your skin breathe

Clothing style

Scrubs will help you exfoliate skin. Use the one which suits your skin type and avoid using scrubs daily

Face scrub

