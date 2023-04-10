APRIL 10, 2023
10 summer vacation spots
With its stunning beaches, picturesque villages, and world-famous sunsets, Santorini is a popular destination for summer vacations
Santorini, Greece
Bali is known for its stunning beaches, lush rice paddies, and ancient temples. It's a great place to relax and unwind in the sunshine
Bali, Indonesia
Cape Town is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do, from exploring the stunning coastline to visiting the top-notch restaurants and wineries
Cape Town, South Africa
The Amalfi Coast is famous for its breathtaking scenery, charming towns, and delicious food. It's a great place to soak up the sun and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Maui, Hawaii
Maui is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush rainforests. It's a great place for adventure seekers, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, surfing, and snorkelling
Costa Rica is a nature lover's paradise, with incredible biodiversity, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. It's a great place to unwind and connect with nature
Costa Rica
Barcelona is a vibrant city with plenty of things to see and do, from exploring the Gaudi architecture to sampling the delicious Catalan cuisine
Barcelona, Spain
Phuket offers a tropical haven with breathtaking beaches, pristine waters, and abundant rainforests, making it an ideal place to unwind and discover their cultural heritage
Phuket, Thailand
Vancouver is a beautiful city with plenty of things to do, from exploring the parks and gardens to visiting top-notch restaurants and museums
Vancouver, Canada
Sydney is a vibrant city with plenty of things to see and do, from exploring the beaches and harbour to visiting the famous Opera House and museums
Sydney, Australia
