 Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 10, 2023

10 summer vacation spots

With its stunning beaches, picturesque villages, and world-famous sunsets, Santorini is a popular destination for summer vacations

Santorini, Greece

Bali is known for its stunning beaches, lush rice paddies, and ancient temples. It's a great place to relax and unwind in the sunshine

Bali, Indonesia

Cape Town is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do, from exploring the stunning coastline to visiting the top-notch restaurants and wineries

Cape Town, South Africa

The Amalfi Coast is famous for its breathtaking scenery, charming towns, and delicious food. It's a great place to soak up the sun and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Maui, Hawaii

Maui is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush rainforests. It's a great place for adventure seekers, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, surfing, and snorkelling 

Costa Rica is a nature lover's paradise, with incredible biodiversity, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. It's a great place to unwind and connect with nature

Costa Rica

Barcelona is a vibrant city with plenty of things to see and do, from exploring the Gaudi architecture to sampling the delicious Catalan cuisine

Barcelona, Spain

Phuket offers a tropical haven with breathtaking beaches, pristine waters, and abundant rainforests, making it an ideal place to unwind and discover their cultural heritage

Phuket, Thailand

Vancouver is a beautiful city with plenty of things to do, from exploring the parks and gardens to visiting top-notch restaurants and museums

Vancouver, Canada

Sydney is a vibrant city with plenty of things to see and do, from exploring the beaches and harbour to visiting the famous Opera House and museums

Sydney, Australia

