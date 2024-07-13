Heading 3

JIYA SURANA

lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

10 Sunday habits to elevate your week ahead

What is it that you really want to accomplish this week? Write down your goals as seeing them on paper will increase the chance of you achieving them

Determine Weekly Goals

A planner or diary can make or break your overall productivity. Knowing the deadlines you have will prevent you from missing things or running around at the last minute

Complete Your Planner

Planning your menu in advance takes the pressure off on those busy nights

Meal Prep

Who wants the struggle of looking for clean clothes half way through the week. Do yourself a favour and knock off your laundry

Do Your Laundry

Select and lay out your outfits for the week to save time and reduce stress in the mornings

Prep Your Outfits

Declutter your space and organize your belongings for a fresh start to the week

Get Organized

The most fun part of any Sunday routine. After working hard all week, and prepping your week ahead it's time to relax. Do what feels right for you

Pamper Yourself

This will help spot your mistakes and accomplishments so you can learn from them

Analyze your previous week

Take a break from screens and social media to recharge and relax

Unwire

This doesn't have to be detailed for each day, simply brain dump all the things you want to accomplish

Structure your week

