Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNe 30, 2023

10 Sunscreen Tips For Perfect Skin

Look for a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. This ensures that your skin is shielded from both aging (UVA) and burning (UVB) rays

Choose A Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Opt for a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Higher SPF numbers provide better protection against UVB rays

Use A Sunscreen With A High SPF

Apply enough sunscreen to cover all exposed areas of your skin. Use about a teaspoon amount for your face and a shot glass amount for your body

Apply Sunscreen Generously

To ensure proper protection, apply sunscreen at least 15-30 minutes before going outside. This allows the product to fully absorb into your skin

Apply Sunscreen Before Sun Exposure

Reapply Sunscreen Every Two Hours

Sunscreen wears off over time, especially if you're sweating, swimming, or rubbing your skin. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more frequently if needed

Don't Forget About Your Lips

Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sun damage. The skin on your lips is delicate and prone to burning, so it's essential to keep them protected as well

Clouds don't block UV rays completely. UV rays can still penetrate through clouds and cause damage to your skin. Make sunscreen a daily habit, regardless of the weather

Wear Sunscreen Even On Cloudy Days

Stay in the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun's rays are the strongest. If you're out during these hours, try to find shade or wear protective clothing along with sunscreen

Seek Shade During Peak Sun Hours

Protect Your Eyes With Sunglasses

Wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays. This helps protect the delicate skin around your eyes as well

Sunscreen is just one part of a comprehensive sun protection routine. Wear protective clothing, such as long sleeves, pants, and wide-brimmed hats, to further shield your skin from the sun

Other Sun Protection Measures

