Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNe 30, 2023
10 Sunscreen Tips For Perfect Skin
Look for a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. This ensures that your skin is shielded from both aging (UVA) and burning (UVB) rays
Choose A Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Opt for a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Higher SPF numbers provide better protection against UVB rays
Image: Pexels
Use A Sunscreen With A High SPF
Apply enough sunscreen to cover all exposed areas of your skin. Use about a teaspoon amount for your face and a shot glass amount for your body
Apply Sunscreen Generously
Image: Pexels
To ensure proper protection, apply sunscreen at least 15-30 minutes before going outside. This allows the product to fully absorb into your skin
Apply Sunscreen Before Sun Exposure
Image: Pexels
Reapply Sunscreen Every Two Hours
Image: Pexels
Sunscreen wears off over time, especially if you're sweating, swimming, or rubbing your skin. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more frequently if needed
Image: Pexels
Don't Forget About Your Lips
Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sun damage. The skin on your lips is delicate and prone to burning, so it's essential to keep them protected as well
Clouds don't block UV rays completely. UV rays can still penetrate through clouds and cause damage to your skin. Make sunscreen a daily habit, regardless of the weather
Wear Sunscreen Even On Cloudy Days
Image: Pexels
Stay in the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun's rays are the strongest. If you're out during these hours, try to find shade or wear protective clothing along with sunscreen
Seek Shade During Peak Sun Hours
Image: Pexels
Protect Your Eyes With Sunglasses
Image: Pexels
Wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays. This helps protect the delicate skin around your eyes as well
Image: Pexels
Sunscreen is just one part of a comprehensive sun protection routine. Wear protective clothing, such as long sleeves, pants, and wide-brimmed hats, to further shield your skin from the sun
Other Sun Protection Measures
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.