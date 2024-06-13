Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 13, 2024
10 Superfoods That Can Boost Your Immunity
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which increases the production of white blood cells
Citrus Fruits
Image Source: Freepik
Containing twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruits, bell peppers are a great source for immune support
Bell Peppers
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and fiber, broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can consume
Broccoli
Image Source: Freepik
Garlic contains allicin, which boosts the disease-fighting response of white blood cells
Garlic
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help reduce sore throat and other inflammatory illnesses
Image Source: Freepik
Ginger
Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, spinach enhances the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems
Spinach
Image Source: Freepik
Yogurt with live and active cultures stimulates your immune system and helps fight diseases
Yogurt
Image Source: Freepik
High in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds support a healthy immune system
Almonds
Image Source: Freepik
Turmeric
Image Source: Freepik
This bright yellow spice contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects
Green tea is packed with antioxidants, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which enhance immune function
Green Tea
Image Source: Freepik
