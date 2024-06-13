Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 13, 2024

10 Superfoods That Can Boost Your Immunity

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which increases the production of white blood cells

Citrus Fruits

Containing twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruits, bell peppers are a great source for immune support

Bell Peppers

Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and fiber, broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can consume

Broccoli

Garlic contains allicin, which boosts the disease-fighting response of white blood cells

Garlic

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help reduce sore throat and other inflammatory illnesses

Ginger

Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, spinach enhances the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems

Spinach

Yogurt with live and active cultures stimulates your immune system and helps fight diseases

Yogurt

High in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds support a healthy immune system

Almonds

Turmeric

This bright yellow spice contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which enhance immune function

Green Tea

