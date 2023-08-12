Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
10 superfoods to get rid of a headache
Images: Pexels
They are great foods for quick energy recovery and are high in magnesium which can help during headaches
Bananas
Watermelon provides fluids to keep you hydrated, which can help get rid of migraines
Watermelon
They provide magnesium and fiber. Magnesium-rich foods are one of the best ways to prevent migraines
Seeds and Nuts
Herbal Tea can help with overall hydration, which can help relieve a headache
Herbal tea
Chocolates
They can help relieve headaches caused due to caffeine withdrawal
Berries
They may help relieve sinus pressure
They hydrate the body which can treat headaches caused due to dehydration
Yogurt
It helps relieve headaches or migraines caused during menstruation
Broccoli
Black beans
They help boost glucose levels which can prevent headaches or migraines
They are full of magnesium which can decrease or prevent migraine
Spinach and Swiss chard
