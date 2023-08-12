Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

10 superfoods to get rid of a headache

Images: Pexels

They are great foods for quick energy recovery and are high in magnesium which can help during headaches

Bananas

Watermelon provides fluids to keep you hydrated, which can help get rid of migraines

Images: Pexels

Watermelon

They provide magnesium and fiber. Magnesium-rich foods are one of the best ways to prevent migraines

Images: Pexels

Seeds and Nuts

Herbal Tea can help with overall hydration, which can help relieve a headache

Images: Pexels

Herbal tea

Chocolates

Images: Pexels

They can help relieve headaches caused due to caffeine withdrawal

Images: Pexels

Berries

They may help relieve sinus pressure 

They hydrate the body which can treat headaches caused due to dehydration

Yogurt

Images: Pexels

It helps relieve headaches or migraines caused during menstruation 

Broccoli 

Images: Pexels

Black beans

Images: Pexels

They help boost glucose levels which can prevent headaches or migraines

Images: Pexels

They are full of magnesium which can decrease or prevent migraine

Spinach and Swiss chard

