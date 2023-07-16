Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
July 16, 2023
10 Superfoods To Improve Hair Texture
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon promotes scalp health and nourishes hair follicles for improved texture
Image: Pexels
Salmon
The healthy fats in avocados provide essential nutrients that enhance hair elasticity and moisture, resulting in smoother and shinier hair
Image: Pexels
Avocado
Loaded with vitamins A and C, spinach helps in the production of sebum, which acts as a natural conditioner for the hair, leading to improved texture
Spinach
Image: Pexels
The beta-carotene in sweet potatoes converts to vitamin A, promoting scalp health and encouraging hair growth with enhanced texture
Sweet Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Greek Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Packed with protein and vitamin B5, Greek yogurt strengthens hair strands, making them less prone to breakage and improving texture
Image: Pexels
Eggs
Eggs are a great source of protein, biotin, and iron, all of which contribute to stronger and smoother hair texture
Walnuts contain biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting scalp health and nourishing hair follicles for improved texture
Walnuts
Image: Pexels
Loaded with antioxidants, blueberries help to improve blood circulation to the scalp, ensuring proper nutrient delivery to the hair follicles for healthier texture
Blueberries
Image: Pexels
Lentils
Image: Pexels
Lentils are rich in iron, protein, and biotin, all of which are essential for strong and lustrous hair texture
Image: Pexels
The antioxidants in green tea help to combat hair loss and improve overall hair health, contributing to better texture
Green Tea
