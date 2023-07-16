Heading 3

July 16, 2023

 10 Superfoods To Improve Hair Texture

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon promotes scalp health and nourishes hair follicles for improved texture

Image: Pexels 

Salmon

The healthy fats in avocados provide essential nutrients that enhance hair elasticity and moisture, resulting in smoother and shinier hair

Image: Pexels

Avocado

Loaded with vitamins A and C, spinach helps in the production of sebum, which acts as a natural conditioner for the hair, leading to improved texture

Spinach

Image: Pexels

The beta-carotene in sweet potatoes converts to vitamin A, promoting scalp health and encouraging hair growth with enhanced texture

Sweet Potatoes

Image: Pexels

Greek Yogurt

Image: Pexels

Packed with protein and vitamin B5, Greek yogurt strengthens hair strands, making them less prone to breakage and improving texture

Image: Pexels

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein, biotin, and iron, all of which contribute to stronger and smoother hair texture

Walnuts contain biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting scalp health and nourishing hair follicles for improved texture

Walnuts

Image: Pexels

Loaded with antioxidants, blueberries help to improve blood circulation to the scalp, ensuring proper nutrient delivery to the hair follicles for healthier texture

Blueberries

Image: Pexels 

Lentils

Image: Pexels 

Lentils are rich in iron, protein, and biotin, all of which are essential for strong and lustrous hair texture

Image: Pexels 

The antioxidants in green tea help to combat hair loss and improve overall hair health, contributing to better texture

Green Tea

