mAY 27, 2023
10 Superfoods To Improve Your Eye Health
Image: Pexels
These violet-hued gems are rich in anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that bolster collagen structure in the retina and provide extra vision protection
Blueberries
Image: Pexels
The flavonoids found in dark chocolate may help improve vision in people with glaucoma as well as reduce the risk for macular degeneration
Dark chocolate
Image: Pexels
Egg yolks are loaded with the same powerful eye-protecting antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, that are found in leafy green vegetables
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Shellfish like oysters are among the best sources of the mineral zinc, which protects the eyes against the damaging effects of sunlight
Oysters
Oranges
Vitamin C in oranges helps protect against free-radical damage and may reduce your risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Carrots are a rich source of
beta-carotene, an antioxidant carotenoid that your body converts to vitamin A, which is essential for good vision
Carrots
Image: Pexels
Almonds are great sources of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the eyes from free-radical damage
Almond
Image: Pexels
Omega-3 in Salmon keeps eyes healthy
Salmon
Image: Pexels
Kale, spinach, and other dark leafy greens are packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants. They help shield the eye from damaging light
Kale
Image: Pexels
Tomatoes contain a positive quadruple whammy of nutrients that protect eye health
Tomatoes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.