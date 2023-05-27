Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

 Health

mAY 27, 2023

10 Superfoods To Improve Your Eye Health 

These violet-hued gems are rich in anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that bolster collagen structure in the retina and provide extra vision protection

Blueberries

The flavonoids found in dark chocolate may help improve vision in people with glaucoma as well as reduce the risk for macular degeneration

Dark chocolate

Egg yolks are loaded with the same powerful eye-protecting antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, that are found in leafy green vegetables

Eggs

Shellfish like oysters are among the best sources of the mineral zinc, which protects the eyes against the damaging effects of sunlight

Oysters

Oranges

Vitamin C in oranges helps protect against free-radical damage and may reduce your risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration

Carrots are a rich source of
beta-carotene, an antioxidant carotenoid that your body converts to vitamin A, which is essential for good vision

Carrots

Almonds are great sources of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the eyes from free-radical damage

Almond

Omega-3 in Salmon keeps eyes healthy

Salmon

Kale, spinach, and other dark leafy greens are packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants. They help shield the eye from damaging light

Kale

Tomatoes contain a positive quadruple whammy of nutrients that protect eye health

Tomatoes

