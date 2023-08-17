Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
10 superfoods women should eat
Women need more calcium than men and yogurt is a good source of calcium. It helps balance your triglyceride levels along with blood glucose
Yogurt
Papaya is packed with vitamins A and E along with antioxidants including carotenes and flavonoids which help regulate the menstrual cycle
Papaya
Flaxseed helps maintain hormonal and menopause balance
Flaxseed
They contain nutritional properties which improve heart health in women
Grapefruit
Berries
Berries are loaded with antioxidants and contain anti-aging properties
Dark Chocolate
It is packed with polyphenols, which helps increase the blood flow in your nervous system
They contain nutrients that lower cholesterol levels and help with better sleep
Walnuts
They are rich in calcium and protein which is essential for a woman's health
Legumes
Whole grains
Carbohydrates are important to the human body and there are an abundance in whole grains
Avocado is a complete superfood for women, it is a rich source of omega-6 fatty acids which help balance reproductive hormones
Avocados
