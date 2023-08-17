Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

10 superfoods women should eat

Image: Pexels

Women need more calcium than men and yogurt is a good source of calcium. It helps balance your triglyceride levels along with blood glucose

Yogurt

Papaya is packed with vitamins A and E along with antioxidants including carotenes and flavonoids which help regulate the menstrual cycle

Image: Pexels

Papaya

Flaxseed helps maintain hormonal and menopause balance 

Image: Pexels

Flaxseed 

They contain nutritional properties which improve heart health in women

Image: Pexels

Grapefruit

Berries

Image: Pexels

Berries are loaded with antioxidants and contain anti-aging properties

Image: Pexels

Dark Chocolate

It is packed with polyphenols, which helps increase the blood flow in your nervous system

They contain nutrients that lower cholesterol levels and help with better sleep

Walnuts

Image: Pexels

They are rich in calcium and protein which is essential for a woman's health

Legumes

Image: Pexels

Whole grains

Image: Pexels

Carbohydrates are important to the human body and there are an abundance in whole grains

Image: Pexels

Avocado is a complete superfood for women, it is a rich source of omega-6 fatty acids which help balance reproductive hormones

Avocados

Image: Pexels

