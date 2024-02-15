Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 Surprising facts about human body
You tend to blink your eyes about 20 times a minute, which equals 10 million times a year
Our cornea, the transparent front part of the eyes, doesn't get any blood supply and receives oxygen directly from the air
Humans can glow in the dark; however, they are too weak for the human eye to detect
Pregnancy brain is a real phenomenon and not a myth that causes a woman's brain to shrink
You are about 1 cm taller in the morning when you first get up than when you go to bed. This is because, during the day, the soft cartilage between your bones gets squashed and compressed
Your heart can sync to the rhythm when you listen to music
When a human blushes, they feel it in the lining of the stomach, too, as it also turns red
You produce about 40,000 liters of saliva in your lifetime. To put it another way, enough saliva to fill around five hundred bathtubs
The surface area of our lungs is roughly the size of a tennis court
The human brain generates enough electricity to power a small light bulb
