10 Surprising Facts About Korean Hanbok Fashion
Unlike many traditional dresses, Hanbok wasn't just for women! Men had their own stylish versions too.
Both men and women wore Hanbok:
Bright colors like red symbolized happiness, while blue represented hope and indigo denoted longevity.
Colors had meanings:
Hanbok reflected social status. Wealthier people wore more intricate designs and luxurious fabrics.
More than just clothes:
Different Hanboks existed for everyday wear, weddings, funerals, and even birthdays!
Variations for occasions:
The Jeogori (upper garment) is wrapped left over right, symbolizing respect for one's parents.
Wrapped with love:
The decorative ribbons (daenggi) were tied in different ways depending on the wearer's age and marital status.
Knots tell a story:
Unlike most modern clothing, undergarments like the Beoseon (trousers) and sokgot (shorts) were visible parts of the Hanbok.
Underwear matters:
Elaborate headpieces like the Binyeo (hairpin) and Jokduri (coronet) completed the traditional Hanbok look.
Hair accessories galore
Today, Hanbok is often seen with a modern touch, combining traditional styles with contemporary fabrics and designs.
Modern twist
Hanbok is a cherished symbol of Korean culture, worn during special occasions and celebrated with pride.
More than fashion:
