Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 Surprising Facts About Korean Hanbok Fashion

Unlike many traditional dresses, Hanbok wasn't just for women! Men had their own stylish versions too.

Image: tvN 

Both men and women wore Hanbok: 

Bright colors like red symbolized happiness, while blue represented hope and indigo denoted longevity.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Colors had meanings: 

Hanbok reflected social status. Wealthier people wore more intricate designs and luxurious fabrics.

More than just clothes: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Different Hanboks existed for everyday wear, weddings, funerals, and even birthdays!

Variations for occasions: 

Image: tvN 

The Jeogori (upper garment) is wrapped left over right, symbolizing respect for one's parents.

Wrapped with love: 

Image: tvN 

The decorative ribbons (daenggi) were tied in different ways depending on the wearer's age and marital status.

Knots tell a story: 

Image: tvN 

Unlike most modern clothing, undergarments like the Beoseon (trousers) and sokgot (shorts) were visible parts of the Hanbok.

Underwear matters: 

Image: tvN 

Elaborate headpieces like the Binyeo (hairpin) and Jokduri (coronet) completed the traditional Hanbok look.

Hair accessories galore

Image: tvN 

Today, Hanbok is often seen with a modern touch, combining traditional styles with contemporary fabrics and designs.

Modern twist

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Hanbok is a cherished symbol of Korean culture, worn during special occasions and celebrated with pride.

More than fashion: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

