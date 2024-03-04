Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

March 04, 2024

10 sustainable green travel tips 

Pick destinations that prioritise sustainability

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Take shorter showers, reuse towels, and avoid wasting water to conserve this precious resource

#2

Image Source: Pexels

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Observe animals from distance, stay on designated trails, and avoid purchasing products made from endangered species

Choose to stay at eco-friendly accommodations

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Boost tourism by supporting small, and local businesses

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Conserve energy by turning off lights and electronics when not in use

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Choose activities and tours that promote conservation and cultural understanding

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Pack reusable water bottle and avoid single-use plastics

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Use eco-friendly toiletries and cosmetics, such as biodegradable soaps and shampoos

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Participate in beach cleanups or community environmental initiatives during your travels

#10

Image Source: Pexels

