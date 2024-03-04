Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
March 04, 2024
10 sustainable green travel tips
Pick destinations that prioritise sustainability
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Take shorter showers, reuse towels, and avoid wasting water to conserve this precious resource
#2
Image Source: Pexels
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Observe animals from distance, stay on designated trails, and avoid purchasing products made from endangered species
Choose to stay at eco-friendly accommodations
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Boost tourism by supporting small, and local businesses
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Conserve energy by turning off lights and electronics when not in use
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Choose activities and tours that promote conservation and cultural understanding
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Pack reusable water bottle and avoid single-use plastics
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Use eco-friendly toiletries and cosmetics, such as biodegradable soaps and shampoos
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Participate in beach cleanups or community environmental initiatives during your travels
#10
Image Source: Pexels
