Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

10 sweet potato recipes to try

Start with a timeless favorite – oven-baked sweet potatoes. Simply roast until tender, then top with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a wholesome and comforting dish

Classic Baked Sweet Potatoes

Image Source: Pexels

Transform sweet potatoes into crispy fries by baking or air-frying them. Serve with a side of garlic aioli for a flavorful twist on this beloved snack

Sweet Potato Fries with Garlic Aioli

Image Source: Pexels

Elevate the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with a maple glaze. Roast until caramelized for a side dish that perfectly balances sweetness and savory notes

Maple-Glazed Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Image Source: Pexels

Create a hearty and satisfying meal by layering roasted sweet potatoes and black beans between tortillas. Top with cheese, avocado, and salsa for a delightful quesadilla

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Quesadillas

Image Source: Pexels

Infuse Thai flavors into a velvety sweet potato soup. Coconut milk, red curry paste, and a hint of lime create a harmonious blend that's both comforting and exotic

Image Source: Pexels

Thai-Inspired Sweet Potato Soup

Crispy and flavorful, sweet potato chips offer a delightful balance of sweetness and earthiness, making them a popular and healthier alternative to traditional potato chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace simplicity with cinnamon-roasted sweet potato wedges. Perfect as a snack or side dish, these wedges are a delightful combination of sweet and spiced flavors

Cinnamon-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Image Source: Pexels

Channel your inner chef by making homemade sweet potato gnocchi. Serve with a sage-infused brown butter sauce for a restaurant-worthy dish

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter

Image Source: Pexels

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Spice up your dinner with a flavorful sweet potato and chickpea curry. Rich in aromatic spices, this dish offers a satisfying blend of textures and tastes

Indulge your sweet tooth with a classic sweet potato pie. The addition of a pecan crust adds a delightful crunch to this dessert, making it a perfect treat for any occasion

Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan Crust

Image Source: Pexels

