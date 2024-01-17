Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
10 sweet potato recipes to try
Start with a timeless favorite – oven-baked sweet potatoes. Simply roast until tender, then top with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a wholesome and comforting dish
Classic Baked Sweet Potatoes
Transform sweet potatoes into crispy fries by baking or air-frying them. Serve with a side of garlic aioli for a flavorful twist on this beloved snack
Sweet Potato Fries with Garlic Aioli
Elevate the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with a maple glaze. Roast until caramelized for a side dish that perfectly balances sweetness and savory notes
Maple-Glazed Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Create a hearty and satisfying meal by layering roasted sweet potatoes and black beans between tortillas. Top with cheese, avocado, and salsa for a delightful quesadilla
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Quesadillas
Infuse Thai flavors into a velvety sweet potato soup. Coconut milk, red curry paste, and a hint of lime create a harmonious blend that's both comforting and exotic
Thai-Inspired Sweet Potato Soup
Crispy and flavorful, sweet potato chips offer a delightful balance of sweetness and earthiness, making them a popular and healthier alternative to traditional potato chips
Sweet Potato Chips
Embrace simplicity with cinnamon-roasted sweet potato wedges. Perfect as a snack or side dish, these wedges are a delightful combination of sweet and spiced flavors
Cinnamon-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Channel your inner chef by making homemade sweet potato gnocchi. Serve with a sage-infused brown butter sauce for a restaurant-worthy dish
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter
Sweet Potato and Chickpea Curry
Spice up your dinner with a flavorful sweet potato and chickpea curry. Rich in aromatic spices, this dish offers a satisfying blend of textures and tastes
Indulge your sweet tooth with a classic sweet potato pie. The addition of a pecan crust adds a delightful crunch to this dessert, making it a perfect treat for any occasion
Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan Crust
