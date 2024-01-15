Heading 3
January 15, 2024
10 sweets to enjoy Lohri festival
A traditional Lohri treat that combines sesame seeds with jaggery and ghee in a beautiful harmony
Til and Gur Rewri
Image Source: Shutterstock
Peanuts are a mainstay throughout Lohri, but Peanut Chikki takes them to an additional level with its crunchy, sugary deliciousness
Peanut chikki
Image Source: Shutterstock
The traditional winter sweet gajak is available in many varieties; one of the most popular is the Lohri bar, which combines dry fruits with sesame seeds
Gajak
Image Source: Shutterstock
Til ladoo, made from roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, is scrumptious sweet, and nutty
Til Ladoo
Image Source: Shutterstock
On the Lohri morning, when you're in the mood for something warm and sugary, make Atte ka Halwa with whole wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery
Image Source: Shutterstock
Atte ka halwa
A beloved Lohri treat, this is a nutrition powerhouse made with edible gum (gond), whole wheat flour, and jaggery
Gond ke ladoo
Image Source: Shutterstock
Hailing from the Punjabi culinary repertoire, this is a dense and sweet confection made from roasted wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery
Pinni
Image Source: Shutterstock
Made with sugar, ghee, and moong dal, this is a rich and celebratory dish that is a staple at winter weddings and Lohri
Moong Dal Halwa
Image Source: Shutterstock
Kheer
Image Source: Shutterstock
Kheer, a creamy rice pudding, is a classic Indian dessert that never fails to charm the taste buds and resonates well with the festive spirit of Lohri
Crispy jalebis slathered over with cold and luscious rabri made with condensed milk and nuts
Rabri Jalebi
Image Source: Shutterstock
