Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 15, 2024

10 sweets to enjoy Lohri festival

A traditional Lohri treat that combines sesame seeds with jaggery and ghee in a beautiful harmony

Til and Gur Rewri

Peanuts are a mainstay throughout Lohri, but Peanut Chikki takes them to an additional level with its crunchy, sugary deliciousness

Peanut chikki 

The traditional winter sweet gajak is available in many varieties; one of the most popular is the Lohri bar, which combines dry fruits with sesame seeds

Gajak

Til ladoo, made from roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, is scrumptious sweet, and nutty

Til Ladoo

On the Lohri morning, when you're in the mood for something warm and sugary, make Atte ka Halwa with whole wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery

Atte ka halwa

A beloved Lohri treat, this is a nutrition powerhouse made with edible gum (gond), whole wheat flour, and jaggery

Gond ke ladoo 

Hailing from the Punjabi culinary repertoire, this is a dense and sweet confection made from roasted wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery

Pinni

Made with sugar, ghee, and moong dal, this is a rich and celebratory dish that is a staple at winter weddings and Lohri

Moong Dal Halwa

Kheer

Kheer, a creamy rice pudding, is a classic Indian dessert that never fails to charm the taste buds and resonates well with the festive spirit of Lohri 

Crispy jalebis slathered over with cold and luscious rabri made with condensed milk and nuts

Rabri Jalebi

