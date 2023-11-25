Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
10 sweets to try at home
It has huge prominence during Ganesh Chaturthi and is the favorite of many
Modak
Image Source: Pexels
It is the National sweet of India and tastes very delicious when served hot
Jalebi
Image Source: Pexels
It is among the most popular sweets in Indian households. Although it is expensive, its taste is worth the price
Kaju Katli
Image Source: Pexels
Probably one of the underrated sweet dishes that tastes delicious and melts in the mouth
Milk Cake
Image Source: Pexels
Famous as a Bengali sweet, Rasgulla is a very common dessert. You can make it easily at home
Rasgulla
Image Source: Pexels
You cannot make it when in a hurry. Try making it with patience and the result will be worth it
Besan Barfi
Image Source: Pexels
You cannot stop yourself after having one! You might end up eating many once you get in the zone
Gulab Jamun
Image Source: Pexels
There would probably be no one who doesn't like this sweet dish
Gujiya
Image Source: Pexels
It is among the most common sweets that one can make at home
Boondi Laddoo
Image Source: Pexels
It is among the most popular sweets on Diwali days. Amid all hilarious memes, one thing is sure it will never disappoint you with its delicious taste
Soan Papdi
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.