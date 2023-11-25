Heading 3

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

10 sweets to try at home 

It has huge prominence during Ganesh Chaturthi and is the favorite of many

Modak

It is the National sweet of India and tastes very delicious when served hot

Jalebi

It is among the most popular sweets in Indian households. Although it is expensive, its taste is worth the price

Kaju Katli

Probably one of the underrated sweet dishes that tastes delicious and melts in the mouth

Milk Cake

Famous as a Bengali sweet, Rasgulla is a very common dessert. You can make it easily at home

Rasgulla

You cannot make it when in a hurry. Try making it with patience and the result will be worth it

Besan Barfi

You cannot stop yourself after having one! You might end up eating many once you get in the zone

Gulab Jamun

There would probably be no one who doesn't like this sweet dish

Gujiya

It is among the most common sweets that one can make at home

Boondi Laddoo

It is among the most popular sweets on Diwali days. Amid all hilarious memes, one thing is sure it will never disappoint you with its delicious taste

Soan Papdi

