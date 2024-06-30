Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

JUNE 30, 2024

10 Tadka options to try 


Very popular in the South India and is made by adding curry leaves to ghee

CURRY LEAF TADKA

Image: Freepik

Made by first taking some crushed garlic cloves and then adding them in oil

Image: Freepik

GARLIC TADKA

For those people who like to have spicy and fiery flavours

Image: Freepik

RED CHILI TADKA

Hing tadka is one of the most common tadkas in India

ASAFOETIDA TADKA

Image: Freepik

Considered great for digestion and is made by tempering fenugreek seeds in oil

FENUGREEK TADKA

Image: Freepik

Made by adding saunf in oil or ghee until the seeds are roasted properly

FENNEL TADKA

Image: Freepik

Heat oil, add Urad dal and roast until golden brown. This tadka adds a rich, nutty flavor to chutneys

Urad dal tadka 

Image: Freepik

It is vibrant yellow with a slightly bitter taste

TURMERIC TADKA

Image: Freepik

A staple tadka in India which is aromatic and has a slightly nutty flavour

CUMIN TADKA

Image: Freepik

Mustard Tadka

Image: Freepik

Heat oil, add mustard seeds until they pop, adding a distinct flavor to dals and chutneys 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here