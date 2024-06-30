Heading 3
10 Tadka options to try
Very popular in the South India and is made by adding curry leaves to ghee
CURRY LEAF TADKA
Made by first taking some crushed garlic cloves and then adding them in oil
GARLIC TADKA
For those people who like to have spicy and fiery flavours
RED CHILI TADKA
Hing tadka is one of the most common tadkas in India
ASAFOETIDA TADKA
Considered great for digestion and is made by tempering fenugreek seeds in oil
FENUGREEK TADKA
Made by adding saunf in oil or ghee until the seeds are roasted properly
FENNEL TADKA
Heat oil, add Urad dal and roast until golden brown. This tadka adds a rich, nutty flavor to chutneys
Urad dal tadka
It is vibrant yellow with a slightly bitter taste
TURMERIC TADKA
A staple tadka in India which is aromatic and has a slightly nutty flavour
CUMIN TADKA
Mustard Tadka
Heat oil, add mustard seeds until they pop, adding a distinct flavor to dals and chutneys
