Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 Tallest trees in the world
This coastal redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) stands tall in California, USA, measuring approximately 379.7 feet (115.7 meters)
Hyperion
Image: pexels
Also, a coast redwood located in California, Helios measures around 376.6 feet (115 meters)
Helios
Image: pexels
Icarus
Image: pexels
Another coastal redwood in California, Icarus reaches approximately 371.2 feet (113.1 meters)
A coastal redwood in California, it stands about 370.5 feet (113 meters) tall
Stratosphere Giant
Image: pexels
This coastal redwood, also in California, measures around 367.5 feet (112 meters) tall
National Geographic
Image: pexels
Located in California, this coastal redwood reaches approximately 367.4 feet (112 meters)
Tallahassee
Image: pexels
Yet another coastal redwood in California, Orion stands about 367.3 feet (112 meters) tall
Orion
Image: pexels
A mountain ash (Eucalyptus regnans) located in Tasmania, Australia, measures approximately 327.5 feet (100 meters) tall
Centurion
Image: pexels
A coastal Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) located in Oregon, USA, stands about 326.8 feet (99.6 meters) tall
Doerner Fir
Image: pexels
Another coastal Douglas fir in Oregon, Parliament reaches approximately 326.8 feet (99.6 meters)
Parliament
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.