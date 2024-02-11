Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 Tallest trees in the world

This coastal redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) stands tall in California, USA, measuring approximately 379.7 feet (115.7 meters)

Hyperion

Image: pexels 

Also, a coast redwood located in California, Helios measures around 376.6 feet (115 meters)

Helios

Image: pexels 

Icarus

Image: pexels 

Another coastal redwood in California, Icarus reaches approximately 371.2 feet (113.1 meters)

 A coastal redwood in California, it stands about 370.5 feet (113 meters) tall

Stratosphere Giant 

Image: pexels 

 This coastal redwood, also in California, measures around 367.5 feet (112 meters) tall

 National Geographic 

Image: pexels 

Located in California, this coastal redwood reaches approximately 367.4 feet (112 meters)

Tallahassee

Image: pexels 

Yet another coastal redwood in California, Orion stands about 367.3 feet (112 meters) tall

Orion

Image: pexels 

 A mountain ash (Eucalyptus regnans) located in Tasmania, Australia, measures approximately 327.5 feet (100 meters) tall

Centurion

Image: pexels 

A coastal Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) located in Oregon, USA, stands about 326.8 feet (99.6 meters) tall

Doerner Fir 

Image: pexels 

Another coastal Douglas fir in Oregon, Parliament reaches approximately 326.8 feet (99.6 meters)

Parliament

Image: pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here