10 Tasty and Comforting Indian Summer Food
India's favorite refreshing beverage! An invigorating yogurt-based drink blended with ripe mangoes, yogurt, and a touch of cardamom to enhance the flavor
Chilled Mango Lassi
Cool and soothing, this yogurt-based side dish is made with grated cucumber, yogurt, and seasoned with cumin and mint; offering a vibrant taste
Cucumber Raita
A variety of toothsome savory snacks typically served with crispy fried papdis, tangy chutneys, yogurt, and spices; mouthwatering, isn’t it?
Chaat
A simple and refreshing salad made with juicy watermelon cubes, chaat masala, fresh mint, and a squeeze of lime; this will indeed become your favorite summer treat
Watermelon Salad
With corn vendors sitting at every street corner, this is a must have summer-y snack! Here, grilled or boiled corn kernels are seasoned with a mix of spices
Masala Corn
A sweet and tangy mango puree, often served chilled as a dessert or side dish; is a very famous dessert recipe of Gujarat and is served with hot and fluffy puris
Aamras
A colorful salad made with ripe mango cubes, cucumber, fresh herbs, and a zesty dressing; therefore offering a burst of flavor in the very first bite
Mango Salad
Dahi Vada
Soft lentil dumplings are soaked in creamy yogurt and topped with sweet and spicy chutneys; you can’t ignore this cool and tangy summery chatpata treat
Mint Chutney
A cooling dip made with fresh mint leaves, cilantro, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices; perfect for dipping or drizzling over snacks for a delightful taste
A traditional Indian frozen dessert similar to ice cream but denser and creamier, a treat that is reminiscent of childhood
Kulfi
