Aditi Singh

april 05, 2024

10 tasty Chow Mein recipes to try 

Stir fried chicken enhances the taste of everything; this Chow Mein is a delectable Indo Chinese variety

Chicken Chow Mein

The classic; assorted vegetables stir fried along with boiled noodles and drizzled with soy sauce and vinegar

Vegetable Chow Mein

Hot sauces are added to the classic vegetable or chicken Chow Mein to add the much needed spicy-ness; try this if you are a spice lover 

Chilly Chow Mein

Sauteed shrimps are added to the noodles and garnished with some chopped spring onions; indeed a tasty dish!

Shrimp Chow Mein

Add mushrooms to give an exotic taste to this Chinese dish; you will be in for a tasty dish! 

Mushroom Chow Mein

Darker hued than regular Chow Mein; with additional spices to add a bold flavor 

Singapore Chow Mein

Sauteed tofu drizzled with schezwan sauce and then cooked along with noodles; a perfect choice for vegetarians

Tofu Chowmien

This Chow Mein has garlic as its main ingredient which enhances its flavor and thus makes up for a toothsome savory dish 

Garlic Chow Mein

Stir fried Chow Mein drizzled with teriyaki sauce which is a sweet and spicy topping; indeed a delightful combination!

Teriyaki Chow Mein

Szechuan sauce is a Chinese cuisine lover’s favorite topping; creating a fiery and tasty dish 

Szechuan Chow Mein

