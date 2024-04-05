Heading 3
Aditi Singh
april 05, 2024
10 tasty Chow Mein recipes to try
Stir fried chicken enhances the taste of everything; this Chow Mein is a delectable Indo Chinese variety
Chicken Chow Mein
The classic; assorted vegetables stir fried along with boiled noodles and drizzled with soy sauce and vinegar
Vegetable Chow Mein
Hot sauces are added to the classic vegetable or chicken Chow Mein to add the much needed spicy-ness; try this if you are a spice lover
Chilly Chow Mein
Sauteed shrimps are added to the noodles and garnished with some chopped spring onions; indeed a tasty dish!
Shrimp Chow Mein
Add mushrooms to give an exotic taste to this Chinese dish; you will be in for a tasty dish!
Mushroom Chow Mein
Darker hued than regular Chow Mein; with additional spices to add a bold flavor
Singapore Chow Mein
Sauteed tofu drizzled with schezwan sauce and then cooked along with noodles; a perfect choice for vegetarians
Tofu Chowmien
This Chow Mein has garlic as its main ingredient which enhances its flavor and thus makes up for a toothsome savory dish
Garlic Chow Mein
Stir fried Chow Mein drizzled with teriyaki sauce which is a sweet and spicy topping; indeed a delightful combination!
Teriyaki Chow Mein
Szechuan sauce is a Chinese cuisine lover’s favorite topping; creating a fiery and tasty dish
Szechuan Chow Mein
