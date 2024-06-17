Heading 3

10 Tasty Coconut Milk recipes

A popular Bengali dish where fresh prawns are cooked in spices and creamy coconut milk, served with rice for a delightful meal

Chingri Malai curry

A Burmese one-pot meal with noodles and vegetables cooked in coconut milk, garnished with peanuts and fried garlic

Khow Suey

A simple and delicious curry made with tur dal and coconut milk, flavored with aromatic spices

Lentil coconut curry

Kerala-style fish cooked in coconut milk curry with green chili, curry leaves, and turmeric, served with steamed rice 

Meen Moilee with steamed rice

Mangalore-style chicken curry made with coconut milk, tamarind, and spices, served with rice or crepes 

Korri Gassi

A classic Italian dessert made with gelatin, coconut milk, and vanilla, chilled and served with sliced mangoes 

Coconut milk Panna Cotta

Succulent mutton chunks simmered in a delicate coconut milk gravy with curry leaves, and cinnamon, ideal for a cozy winter meal

Kerala Mutton Stew

A classic Thai dish with chicken cooked in coconut milk, and green curry paste, bring out the rich flavors to enjoy 

Thai chicken curry

Coconut curry with Berry sauce

Smooth coconut custard topped with a flavorful jamun sauce with hints of cardamom and rose water, perfect for dinner parties

Tender chicken pieces simmered in a rich coconut milk gravy, infused with a blend of spices

Chicken curry in coconut milk

