Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 Tasty Coconut Milk recipes
A popular Bengali dish where fresh prawns are cooked in spices and creamy coconut milk, served with rice for a delightful meal
Chingri Malai curry
Image Source: Freepik
A Burmese one-pot meal with noodles and vegetables cooked in coconut milk, garnished with peanuts and fried garlic
Khow Suey
Image Source: Freepik
A simple and delicious curry made with tur dal and coconut milk, flavored with aromatic spices
Lentil coconut curry
Image Source: Freepik
Kerala-style fish cooked in coconut milk curry with green chili, curry leaves, and turmeric, served with steamed rice
Meen Moilee with steamed rice
Image Source: Freepik
Mangalore-style chicken curry made with coconut milk, tamarind, and spices, served with rice or crepes
Image Source: Freepik
Korri Gassi
A classic Italian dessert made with gelatin, coconut milk, and vanilla, chilled and served with sliced mangoes
Coconut milk Panna Cotta
Image Source: Freepik
Succulent mutton chunks simmered in a delicate coconut milk gravy with curry leaves, and cinnamon, ideal for a cozy winter meal
Kerala Mutton Stew
Image Source: Freepik
A classic Thai dish with chicken cooked in coconut milk, and green curry paste, bring out the rich flavors to enjoy
Thai chicken curry
Image Source: Freepik
Coconut curry with Berry sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Smooth coconut custard topped with a flavorful jamun sauce with hints of cardamom and rose water, perfect for dinner parties
Tender chicken pieces simmered in a rich coconut milk gravy, infused with a blend of spices
Chicken curry in coconut milk
Image Source: Freepik
