Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
10 Tasty Garlic Dishes To Try
Garlic Bread is used as a side dish and is famous around the world
Garlic Bread
Shrimp cooked in a garlic-infused butter sauce is a perfect date dish
Garlic Shrimp Scampi
A delectable combination of Creamy mashed potatoes with a roasted garlic twist
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Pasta tossed in a flavorful garlic butter sauce is everybody’s go to dish
Garlic Butter Pasta
Tender chicken seasoned with garlic and aromatic herbs; indeed a perfect choice
Garlic Herb Roast Chicken
Crispy Brussels sprouts coated in garlic and Parmesan cheese; a healthy and tasty treat
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Creamy garlic mayonnaise is perfect for dipping fries or spreading on sandwiches
Garlic Aioli
A comforting, healthy and flavorful soup made with garlic, broth, and vegetables
Garlic Soup
Garlic Grilled Cheese
Give a twist to your grilled cheese sandwich with roasted garlic spread
Olives marinated in garlic and herbs; a delectable side dish
Garlic and Herb Marinated Olives
