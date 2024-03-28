Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

10 Tasty Garlic Dishes To Try

Garlic Bread is used as a side dish and is famous around the world 

Garlic Bread

Image Source: Pexels

Shrimp cooked in a garlic-infused butter sauce is a perfect date dish 

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Image Source: Pexels

A delectable combination of Creamy mashed potatoes with a roasted garlic twist 

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Image Source: Pexels

Pasta tossed in a flavorful garlic butter sauce is everybody’s go to dish

Garlic Butter Pasta

Image Source: Pexels

Tender chicken seasoned with garlic and aromatic herbs; indeed a perfect choice 

Image Source: Pexels

Garlic Herb Roast Chicken

Crispy Brussels sprouts coated in garlic and Parmesan cheese; a healthy and tasty treat

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy garlic mayonnaise is perfect for dipping fries or spreading on sandwiches

Garlic Aioli

Image Source: Pexels

A comforting, healthy  and flavorful soup made with garlic, broth, and vegetables

Garlic Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Garlic Grilled Cheese

Image Source: Pexels

Give a twist to your grilled cheese sandwich with roasted garlic spread

Olives marinated in garlic and herbs; a delectable side dish 

Garlic and Herb Marinated Olives

Image Source: Pexels

