FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 Tasty & Healthy Green Food
Packed with iron, vitamins, and antioxidants, spinach is not only nutritious but also versatile for use in salads, smoothies or cooked dishes
Spinach
A nutrient powerhouse, kale is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and antioxidants. Enjoy it in salads, soups or baked as crispy kale chips
Kale
High in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, broccoli is known for its cancer-fighting properties. It can be steamed, roasted or added to stir-fries for a delicious and healthy dish
Broccoli
Low in calories and rich in vitamins C and K, green beans make a nutritious side dish or addition to salads and stir-fries
Green Beans
Full of healthy fats, fiber, and potassium, avocados are not only delicious but also beneficial for heart health. Enjoy them sliced on toast, in salads, or blended into creamy dips
Avocado
These mini-cabbages are rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. Roast them with olive oil and seasonings for a flavorful side dish
Brussels Sprouts
Packed with protein, fiber, and vitamins, green peas make a nutritious addition to soups, salads and side dishes
Green Peas
Low in calories and high in vitamins A, C, and K, asparagus is a tasty and healthy vegetable that can be grilled, roasted or sautéed
Asparagus
Zucchini
With its high water content and low calories, zucchini is a great addition to any diet. Spiralize it into noodles, grill it, or add it to soups and stir-fries
Crisp and refreshing, green apples are low in calories and rich in fiber and antioxidants. Enjoy them as a healthy snack or sliced into salads for a sweet and tangy flavor
Green Apples
