MAY 02, 2024

10 Tasty Indian Ladoo Varieties To Try

It is made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, then flavored with cardamom; they are every Indian’s comfort dessert dish

Besan Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Much similar to sooji ka halwa, semolina is mixed with ghee, sugar, nuts, and then flavored with cardamom and saffron for an extra touch of regalness

Rava Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Grated coconut is mixed with condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom; a perfect amalgamation of health and taste

 Coconut Ladoo

Image Source:  freepik

This dessert is every Indian’s childhood delicacy; fried gram flour balls are soaked in sugar syrup and shaped into round and cute ladoos

 Boondi Ladoo 

Image Source:  freepik

Similar to boondi ladoo but with smaller and fine boondis; they are soft, luscious and tasty! 

Image Source: freepik

Motichoor Ladoo

A mix of chopped nuts, dates, figs, and raisins blended with jaggery or sugar; extremely nutritious yet decadent

Dry Fruit Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

A Sankranti delicacy; roasted sesame seeds are mixed with jaggery or sugar and then shaped into small round ladoos

Til Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Peanut Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Ground roasted peanuts are mixed with jaggery or sugar and formed into balls; they have an inherent crunch which enhances the dessert’s texture

Poha Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Yet again a Sankranti and Diwali delicacy, flattened rice or Poha is mixed with jaggery, coconut, nuts, and cardamom; and formed into ladoos 

Dates are blended with assorted nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, rolled into balls; healthiness infused with delectable taste is indeed a rare combination

 Dates Ladoo

Image Source:  freepik

