Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
10 Tasty Indian Ladoo Varieties To Try
It is made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, then flavored with cardamom; they are every Indian’s comfort dessert dish
Besan Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Much similar to sooji ka halwa, semolina is mixed with ghee, sugar, nuts, and then flavored with cardamom and saffron for an extra touch of regalness
Rava Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Grated coconut is mixed with condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom; a perfect amalgamation of health and taste
Coconut Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
This dessert is every Indian’s childhood delicacy; fried gram flour balls are soaked in sugar syrup and shaped into round and cute ladoos
Boondi Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Similar to boondi ladoo but with smaller and fine boondis; they are soft, luscious and tasty!
Image Source: freepik
Motichoor Ladoo
A mix of chopped nuts, dates, figs, and raisins blended with jaggery or sugar; extremely nutritious yet decadent
Dry Fruit Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
A Sankranti delicacy; roasted sesame seeds are mixed with jaggery or sugar and then shaped into small round ladoos
Til Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Peanut Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Ground roasted peanuts are mixed with jaggery or sugar and formed into balls; they have an inherent crunch which enhances the dessert’s texture
Poha Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Yet again a Sankranti and Diwali delicacy, flattened rice or Poha is mixed with jaggery, coconut, nuts, and cardamom; and formed into ladoos
Dates are blended with assorted nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, rolled into balls; healthiness infused with delectable taste is indeed a rare combination
Dates Ladoo
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.