Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 17, 2024

10 Tasty Indian Ways To Eat Your Greens

A classic dish made with spinach and paneer; cooked with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. A royal, tasty, and nutritious dish! 

Palak Paneer

Image Source: freepik

Potatoes cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices like turmeric, cumin, and green chilies; it has an earthy taste to it 

Aloo Methi

Image Source: freepik

They are made from spinach, peas, potatoes, and spices, shaped into patties and shallow-fried; protein-rich ingredients are transformed into a delectable starter! 

Hara Bhara Kabab

Image Source:  freepik

Okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and amchur; making up for a spicy treat! 

Bhindi Masala

Image Source:  freepik

 A South Indian dish made with a variety of vegetables including green beans, carrots, pumpkin, and drumsticks cooked in a coconut and yogurt gravy

Image Source: freepik

Avial

Lentils cooked with spinach and spices like garlic, ginger, and cumin, provide a nutritious, filling and flavorful dish

Spinach Dal

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek leaves and peas cooked in a creamy sauce made with cashews, cream, and spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon; indeed a regal dish! 

Methi Matar Malai

Image Source: freepik

Sarson Ka Saag

Image Source: freepik

A Punjabi dish made with mustard greens cooked with spinach, spices, and is usually served with makki di roti and a dollop of butter

Methi Paratha

Image Source: freepik

Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves, spices making it a flavorful and nutritious option for breakfast or lunch, served with yogurt and pickle 

Stuffed Karela

Image Source: freepik

Bitter Gourds are boiled and hollowed, then a tangy mixture is filled in the hollowed vegetable and shallow fried; it’s as tasty as it sounds! 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here