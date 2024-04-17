Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 17, 2024
10 Tasty Indian Ways To Eat Your Greens
A classic dish made with spinach and paneer; cooked with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. A royal, tasty, and nutritious dish!
Palak Paneer
Image Source: freepik
Potatoes cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices like turmeric, cumin, and green chilies; it has an earthy taste to it
Aloo Methi
Image Source: freepik
They are made from spinach, peas, potatoes, and spices, shaped into patties and shallow-fried; protein-rich ingredients are transformed into a delectable starter!
Hara Bhara Kabab
Image Source: freepik
Okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and amchur; making up for a spicy treat!
Bhindi Masala
Image Source: freepik
A South Indian dish made with a variety of vegetables including green beans, carrots, pumpkin, and drumsticks cooked in a coconut and yogurt gravy
Image Source: freepik
Avial
Lentils cooked with spinach and spices like garlic, ginger, and cumin, provide a nutritious, filling and flavorful dish
Spinach Dal
Image Source: freepik
Fenugreek leaves and peas cooked in a creamy sauce made with cashews, cream, and spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon; indeed a regal dish!
Methi Matar Malai
Image Source: freepik
Sarson Ka Saag
Image Source: freepik
A Punjabi dish made with mustard greens cooked with spinach, spices, and is usually served with makki di roti and a dollop of butter
Methi Paratha
Image Source: freepik
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves, spices making it a flavorful and nutritious option for breakfast or lunch, served with yogurt and pickle
Stuffed Karela
Image Source: freepik
Bitter Gourds are boiled and hollowed, then a tangy mixture is filled in the hollowed vegetable and shallow fried; it’s as tasty as it sounds!
