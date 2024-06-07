Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

june 07, 2024

10 Tasty Korma recipes for dinner

Rich and creamy, this lamb korma is made with a gravy of cream, almond paste, yogurt, and spices, creating a delightful blend of flavors 

Badami Lamb Korma

Tender chicken breast marinated in yogurt and cooked with coconut milk and spices, offering a flavorful dish 

Chicken Korma with Coconut Milk

This dish from Nawabi cuisine features mutton chunks cooked in a rich and spicy gravy seasoned with whole spices

Bhopali Gosht Korma

A hot and flavorful curry made with succulent meat, ghee, and aromatic spices, promising a wholesome taste

Marchwagan Korma

A creamy chicken curry with a nutty flavor, served with your choice of rotis for a satisfying meal

Murgh Shahi Korma

Lamb meat cooked in a delicious blend of masalas, saffron-infused milk, and yogurt, creating a mouthwatering dish

Dhaniwal Korma

A traditional mutton korma featuring tender meat marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in a flavorful onion mixture

Korma-e-Vaqil

Tangy lamb cooked with dried plums, offering a masaledar and flavorful dish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds

Alubukhara Korma

Navrattan Korma

A vegetarian dish, this korma features mixed vegetables blended with assorted spices, providing a perfect option to satisfy your cravings

A unique twist on the classic korma, this dish features fried bananas along with potato cubes, chopped spinach, and apples

Taley Kele Ka Korma

