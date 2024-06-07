Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 07, 2024
10 Tasty Korma recipes for dinner
Rich and creamy, this lamb korma is made with a gravy of cream, almond paste, yogurt, and spices, creating a delightful blend of flavors
Badami Lamb Korma
Image Source: Freepik
Tender chicken breast marinated in yogurt and cooked with coconut milk and spices, offering a flavorful dish
Chicken Korma with Coconut Milk
Image Source: Freepik
This dish from Nawabi cuisine features mutton chunks cooked in a rich and spicy gravy seasoned with whole spices
Bhopali Gosht Korma
Image Source: Freepik
A hot and flavorful curry made with succulent meat, ghee, and aromatic spices, promising a wholesome taste
Marchwagan Korma
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy chicken curry with a nutty flavor, served with your choice of rotis for a satisfying meal
Image Source: Freepik
Murgh Shahi Korma
Lamb meat cooked in a delicious blend of masalas, saffron-infused milk, and yogurt, creating a mouthwatering dish
Dhaniwal Korma
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional mutton korma featuring tender meat marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in a flavorful onion mixture
Korma-e-Vaqil
Image Source: Freepik
Tangy lamb cooked with dried plums, offering a masaledar and flavorful dish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds
Alubukhara Korma
Image Source: Freepik
Navrattan Korma
Image Source: Freepik
A vegetarian dish, this korma features mixed vegetables blended with assorted spices, providing a perfect option to satisfy your cravings
A unique twist on the classic korma, this dish features fried bananas along with potato cubes, chopped spinach, and apples
Taley Kele Ka Korma
Image Source: Freepik
