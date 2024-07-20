Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 20, 2024
10 tasty Moong Dal Dishes to Try
A flavorsome dish made by cooking moong dal, and then tempering it with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and a variety of spices
Moong Dal Tadka
Image: Freepik
A delicious one-pot meal made by cooking moong dal and rice together with vegetables and a range of spices
Moong Dal Khichdi
Image: Freepik
An Indian pancake made from a batter of moong dal mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green chilies
Moong Dal Chilla
Image: Freepik
A nourishing soup prepared by cooking moong dal with carrots, tomatoes, and garlic, and then blending and seasoning it with spices
Moong Dal Soup
Image: Freepik
A delicious flatbread where a wheat flour dough is stuffed with a spicy moong dal mixture, and then rolled and cooked on a griddle
Moong Dal Paratha
Image: Freepik
A delicious and sweet dessert made by cooking boiled moong dal in ghee, adding milk and sugar, and flavoring it with cardamom and nuts
Image: Freepik
Moong Dal Halwa
Crispy Indian-style crepes made from a fermented moong dal and rice batter, served with different chutneys
Moong Dal Dosa
Image: Freepik
Deep-fried pastries made by filling it with a spiced moong dal mixture, served with chutneys
Moong Dal Kachori
Image: Freepik
Crispy fritters made from a batter of moong dal mixed with onions, green chilies, and spices, fried to perfection
Moong Dal Pakora
Image: Freepik
A flavorful rice dish made by cooking moong dal with rice, vegetables, ghee, and a blend of spices
Moong Dal Pulao
Image: Freepik
