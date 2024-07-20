Heading 3

10 tasty Moong Dal Dishes to Try

A flavorsome dish made by cooking moong dal, and then tempering it with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and a variety of spices

Moong Dal Tadka

Image: Freepik

A delicious one-pot meal made by cooking moong dal and rice together with vegetables and a range of spices 

Moong Dal Khichdi

Image: Freepik

An Indian pancake made from a batter of moong dal mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green chilies

Moong Dal Chilla

Image: Freepik

A nourishing soup prepared by cooking moong dal with carrots, tomatoes, and garlic, and then blending and seasoning it with spices

Moong Dal Soup

Image: Freepik

A delicious flatbread where a wheat flour dough is stuffed with a spicy moong dal mixture, and then rolled and cooked on a griddle

 Moong Dal Paratha

Image: Freepik

A delicious and sweet dessert made by cooking boiled moong dal in ghee, adding milk and sugar, and flavoring it with cardamom and nuts

Image: Freepik

 Moong Dal Halwa

Crispy Indian-style crepes made from a fermented moong dal and rice batter, served with different chutneys

 Moong Dal Dosa

Image: Freepik

Deep-fried pastries made by filling it with a spiced moong dal mixture, served with chutneys 

 Moong Dal Kachori

Image: Freepik

Crispy fritters made from a batter of moong dal mixed with onions, green chilies, and spices, fried to perfection

Moong Dal Pakora

Image: Freepik

A flavorful rice dish made by cooking moong dal with rice, vegetables, ghee, and a blend of spices 

Moong Dal Pulao

Image: Freepik

