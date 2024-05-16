Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

10 Tasty Non-Veg Indian Curries To Try

Tender chicken in a creamy, buttery sauce, a classic favorite known for its rich flavor

Butter Chicken

A fiery dish, this chicken curry is a burst of spices, perfect for those who love spicy food

Spicy chicken masala

This curry made a perfect blend of regional spices, creating a flavorful and aromatic experience

Chicken Chettinad

Slow-cooked to perfection, this Mughlai specialty features tender chicken simmered in a blend of yogurt, cream, and spices

Chicken Korma

Known for its spicy kick and cooked in a traditional kadhai, this dish offers a delightful mix of flavors

Kadai chicken

From the coastal region of Maharashtra, this curry is a fiery treat perfect with the burst of spices

Malvani chicken curry

A spicy delight dish, this chicken curry is prepared with bold flavors of Kolhapuri masala, making it a delightful meal option

Chicken Kolhapuri

This curry packs a spicy vindaloo masala and ensures the perfect balance of heat and flavor

Chicken Vindaloo

AI Hachi Chicken

A Kashmiri specialty this dish features a shallow-fried chicken cooked with aromatic spices.

A Rajasthani delicacy, Laal Maas is a fiery mutton curry known for its red color and intense flavors

Laal Maas

