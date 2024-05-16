Heading 3
10 Tasty Non-Veg Indian Curries To Try
Tender chicken in a creamy, buttery sauce, a classic favorite known for its rich flavor
Butter Chicken
A fiery dish, this chicken curry is a burst of spices, perfect for those who love spicy food
Spicy chicken masala
This curry made a perfect blend of regional spices, creating a flavorful and aromatic experience
Chicken Chettinad
Slow-cooked to perfection, this Mughlai specialty features tender chicken simmered in a blend of yogurt, cream, and spices
Chicken Korma
Known for its spicy kick and cooked in a traditional kadhai, this dish offers a delightful mix of flavors
Kadai chicken
From the coastal region of Maharashtra, this curry is a fiery treat perfect with the burst of spices
Malvani chicken curry
A spicy delight dish, this chicken curry is prepared with bold flavors of Kolhapuri masala, making it a delightful meal option
Chicken Kolhapuri
This curry packs a spicy vindaloo masala and ensures the perfect balance of heat and flavor
Chicken Vindaloo
AI Hachi Chicken
A Kashmiri specialty this dish features a shallow-fried chicken cooked with aromatic spices.
A Rajasthani delicacy, Laal Maas is a fiery mutton curry known for its red color and intense flavors
Laal Maas
