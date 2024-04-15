Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 15, 2024

Are you a plum lover? Try these recipes

Italian plums baked in a pancake-like batter with anise flavoring create a simple and seasonal dessert

Baked Plum Puddings

Image Source: freepik

This creamy budino, or Italian custard, is made with polenta and pairs perfectly with sweet plum, making it a delicious dessert

Polenta Budino with plum Marmellata

Image Source: freepik

A vibrant and lightly spiced jam made with red-fleshed plums, perfect for spreading over biscuits or toast

Plum freezer jam with cardamom and ginger

Image Source:  freepik

Bright, jammy plums combine with creamy and nutty marzipan in a seasonal galette, creating a delightful dessert

Plum-Marzipan Galette

Image Source:  freepik

This breakfast cobbler is also perfect as a dessert—a warm and comforting dish to start your day

Image Source: freepik

Instant-Pot Breakfast Cobbler

Creamy ricotta, sweet fruit, rich olive oil, and a hint of salt mixed on bruschetta, making it ideal for breakfast, brunch, or dessert

Cherry and Plum Bruschetta

Image Source: freepik

Brandy, cinnamon, and lemon zest add aroma and flavor to this delightful tart featuring Italian plums

Italian plum tart

Image Source: freepik

Plum tarts with honey and black pepper

Image Source: pexels

A simple two-ingredient tart featuring sliced plums atop puff pastry, perfect for a quick and delicious dessert

Chocolate plum cake

Image Source: pexels

This dark chocolate cake is prepared by using overripe plums and then folded into rich and sweet batter

This pie features a lattice crush filled with a delightful combination of sweet and tart fruits; that is hard to resist

Nectarine, Plum, and Raspberry Pie

Image Source:  pexels

