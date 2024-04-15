Heading 3
Are you a plum lover? Try these recipes
Italian plums baked in a pancake-like batter with anise flavoring create a simple and seasonal dessert
Baked Plum Puddings
Image Source: freepik
This creamy budino, or Italian custard, is made with polenta and pairs perfectly with sweet plum, making it a delicious dessert
Polenta Budino with plum Marmellata
Image Source: freepik
A vibrant and lightly spiced jam made with red-fleshed plums, perfect for spreading over biscuits or toast
Plum freezer jam with cardamom and ginger
Image Source: freepik
Bright, jammy plums combine with creamy and nutty marzipan in a seasonal galette, creating a delightful dessert
Plum-Marzipan Galette
Image Source: freepik
This breakfast cobbler is also perfect as a dessert—a warm and comforting dish to start your day
Image Source: freepik
Instant-Pot Breakfast Cobbler
Creamy ricotta, sweet fruit, rich olive oil, and a hint of salt mixed on bruschetta, making it ideal for breakfast, brunch, or dessert
Cherry and Plum Bruschetta
Image Source: freepik
Brandy, cinnamon, and lemon zest add aroma and flavor to this delightful tart featuring Italian plums
Italian plum tart
Image Source: freepik
Plum tarts with honey and black pepper
Image Source: pexels
A simple two-ingredient tart featuring sliced plums atop puff pastry, perfect for a quick and delicious dessert
Chocolate plum cake
Image Source: pexels
This dark chocolate cake is prepared by using overripe plums and then folded into rich and sweet batter
This pie features a lattice crush filled with a delightful combination of sweet and tart fruits; that is hard to resist
Nectarine, Plum, and Raspberry Pie
Image Source: pexels
