10 tattoos for Good fortune

Dreamcatcher tattoos are widely favored by women, believed to ward off negative dreams and bring prophetic dreams to fruition
Dreamcatcher
Image Source: Freepik
If you desire a distinctive yet effortlessly elegant tattoo design, consider opting for a Lavender tattoo. Recognized as a symbol of prosperity, contentment, and success, Lavender has garnered widespread recognition as an emblem of good luck
Lavender
Image Source: Pexels
The sighting of shooting stars signifies the realization of a wish, when our desires come true, a sense of automatic luck washes over us
Shooting Star
Image Source: Pexels
In numerology, the number 7 is recognized as a symbol of perfection. The triple sequence 777 is considered an angelic number, with many Christians holding the belief that placing faith in this number draws angels towards them
“777”
Image Source: Pexels
The elephant symbolizes wealth, long life, virtue, physical well-being, and romantic love. In Hinduism, a deity with an elephant trunk, widely recognized as Ganesha, is worshipped
Elephant
Image Source: Pexels
The wishbone is thought to symbolize a prosperous future, and adorning a tattoo in the form of a wishbone is believed to attract success and happiness into your life
Wishbone
Image Source: Freepik
The honey bee symbolizes abundance, prosperity, and luxury. In certain cultures, the arrival of a bee on your head or hand is considered a harbinger of good fortune heading your way
Honey Bee
Image Source: Pexels
Butterfly
Image Source: Pexels
These small, exquisite beings serve as fantastic tattoo choices. Symbolizing transition, rebirth, and transformation, butterflies make for captivating and meaningful designs
Tattoos featuring swords and crowns embody majesty. Yet, for many, these elements also signify good fortune and strength
Zodiac
Image Source: Pexels
Opting for a rainbow tattoo is a choice that conveys prosperity. If you're seeking a vibrant design symbolizing good fortune, this one is perfect for you