Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 tattoos for Good fortune

Dreamcatcher tattoos are widely favored by women, believed to ward off negative dreams and bring prophetic dreams to fruition

Dreamcatcher

Image Source: Freepik

If you desire a distinctive yet effortlessly elegant tattoo design, consider opting for a Lavender tattoo. Recognized as a symbol of prosperity, contentment, and success, Lavender has garnered widespread recognition as an emblem of good luck

Lavender

Image Source: Pexels

The sighting of shooting stars signifies the realization of a wish, when our desires come true, a sense of automatic luck washes over us

Shooting Star

Image Source: Pexels

In numerology, the number 7 is recognized as a symbol of perfection. The triple sequence 777 is considered an angelic number, with many Christians holding the belief that placing faith in this number draws angels towards them

“777”

Image Source: Pexels

The elephant symbolizes wealth, long life, virtue, physical well-being, and romantic love. In Hinduism, a deity with an elephant trunk, widely recognized as Ganesha, is worshipped

Elephant

Image Source: Pexels

The wishbone is thought to symbolize a prosperous future, and adorning a tattoo in the form of a wishbone is believed to attract success and happiness into your life

Wishbone

Image Source: Freepik

The honey bee symbolizes abundance, prosperity, and luxury. In certain cultures, the arrival of a bee on your head or hand is considered a harbinger of good fortune heading your way

Honey Bee

Image Source: Pexels

Butterfly

Image Source: Pexels

These small, exquisite beings serve as fantastic tattoo choices. Symbolizing transition, rebirth, and transformation, butterflies make for captivating and meaningful designs

Tattoos featuring swords and crowns embody majesty. Yet, for many, these elements also signify good fortune and strength

Zodiac

Image Source: Pexels

Opting for a rainbow tattoo is a choice that conveys prosperity. If you're seeking a vibrant design symbolizing good fortune, this one is perfect for you

Rainbow

Image Source: Pexels

