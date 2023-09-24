Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 24, 2023

10 Taurus celebrities ft. Bollywood

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood who rings her birthday on May 15 never fails to show generosity to others. At the same time, she is always candid about her thoughts making her a true Taurean

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram

Radhika Madan

Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram

The Shiddat star celebrates her birthday on May 1. The actress always comes across to be kind and down-to-earth reflecting her Taurean traits

Born on May 1, the PK star is an incredibly reliable and a romantic partner, along with being a sensual performer, making her Taurus traits shine 

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

The Uri star blows candles on May 16. He is quite devoted and loyal as a partner, adding to his hard-headed nature which displays his Taurean traits 

Born on April 24, the actor's modest and faithful yet sensual and desirable personality exceptionally aligns with his Taurean traits 

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

The RRR star gets a slice of a birthday cake on May 20. From his warm and down-to-earth nature, it isn't hard to specify him as Taurean

N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

Image: N.T.R’s Instagram

The Barfi director who rings his birthday on May 8 is notable for making heart-melting romantic films which might come from his Taurean traits 

Image: Anurag Basu’s Instagram

Anurag Basu

The Dream Girl star was born on May 17. The actress is known to be sweet and kind yet adamant and honest which are common Taurean traits

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram

Born on May 13, the actress is famous for her sensuality at the same time is a warm mother and devoted wife reflecting her Taurean traits 

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram

The Family Man star who celebrates his birthday on April 23 is honest and modest. Yet he is known to be extremely stubborn and ambitious in his career, making his Taurean traits quite visible

Manoj Bajpayee

Image: Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram

