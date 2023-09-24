Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
10 Taurus celebrities ft. Bollywood
The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood who rings her birthday on May 15 never fails to show generosity to others. At the same time, she is always candid about her thoughts making her a true Taurean
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram
Radhika Madan
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram
The Shiddat star celebrates her birthday on May 1. The actress always comes across to be kind and down-to-earth reflecting her Taurean traits
Born on May 1, the PK star is an incredibly reliable and a romantic partner, along with being a sensual performer, making her Taurus traits shine
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
The Uri star blows candles on May 16. He is quite devoted and loyal as a partner, adding to his hard-headed nature which displays his Taurean traits
Born on April 24, the actor's modest and faithful yet sensual and desirable personality exceptionally aligns with his Taurean traits
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The RRR star gets a slice of a birthday cake on May 20. From his warm and down-to-earth nature, it isn't hard to specify him as Taurean
N. T. Rama Rao Jr.
Image: N.T.R’s Instagram
The Barfi director who rings his birthday on May 8 is notable for making heart-melting romantic films which might come from his Taurean traits
Image: Anurag Basu’s Instagram
Anurag Basu
The Dream Girl star was born on May 17. The actress is known to be sweet and kind yet adamant and honest which are common Taurean traits
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram
Born on May 13, the actress is famous for her sensuality at the same time is a warm mother and devoted wife reflecting her Taurean traits
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram
The Family Man star who celebrates his birthday on April 23 is honest and modest. Yet he is known to be extremely stubborn and ambitious in his career, making his Taurean traits quite visible
Manoj Bajpayee
Image: Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram
