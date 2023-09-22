Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

10 Taurus celebrities ft. Hollywood

Born on April 23, the supermodel's tenacious and warm nature perfectly aligns with the Taurus traits.

Image: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Gal Gadot

Image: Gal Gadot’s Instagram

The Wonder Women fame who rings her birthday on April 30 comes across to be extremely generous and warm at the same time her hard-headed portrayal of women makes her stand out as an ideal Taurus

The Fast & Furious Star who blows candles on May 2 always proves to be a reliable friend. Adding to his down-to-earth nature, he is undoubtedly a true Taurus

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Image: The Rock’s Instagram

Adele

Image:  Adele’s Instagram

The Hello singer celebrates her birthday on May 5. Her romantic and generous side is quite evident in her interviews which reflects her Taurus trait

Born on May 6, the Ocean's Eleven star is sensual yet a loyal and a reliable partner which perfectly complements his Taurus traits

George Clooney

Image: Getty 

The Nonsense singer who gets the slice of her birthday cake on May 11 is humble and cheerful at the same time, she is practical and honest, showcasing her Taurus traits

Sabrina Carpenter

Image:  Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram

The Batman star rings his birthday on May 13. His Taurus traits are quite noticeable from his not so sentimental yet modest nature

Image: Getty

Robert Pattinson

The Transformers star who celebrates her birthday on May 16 is famous for her alluring and bold nature. Yet she proves to be faithful and devoted to her loved ones which makes her an ideal embodiment of the Taurus sign

Megan Fox

Image: Megan Fox’sInstagram

Born on April 23, this WWE champ and actor comes across be extremely generous and mindful, making his Taurus traits shine

John Cena

Image:  Getty

The Stranger Things star blows candles on April 24. His kind yet tenacious personality are common Taurus traits

Joe Keery

Image: Getty 

