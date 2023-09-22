10 Taurus celebrities ft. Hollywood

Born on April 23, the supermodel's tenacious and warm nature perfectly aligns with the Taurus traits.
Image: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram
Gigi Hadid
Gal Gadot
Image: Gal Gadot’s Instagram
The Wonder Women fame who rings her birthday on April 30 comes across to be extremely generous and warm at the same time her hard-headed portrayal of women makes her stand out as an ideal Taurus
The Fast & Furious Star who blows candles on May 2 always proves to be a reliable friend. Adding to his down-to-earth nature, he is undoubtedly a true Taurus
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Image: The Rock’s Instagram
Adele
Image: Adele’s Instagram
The Hello singer celebrates her birthday on May 5. Her romantic and generous side is quite evident in her interviews which reflects her Taurus trait
Born on May 6, the Ocean's Eleven star is sensual yet a loyal and a reliable partner which perfectly complements his Taurus traits
George Clooney
Image: Getty
The Nonsense singer who gets the slice of her birthday cake on May 11 is humble and cheerful at the same time, she is practical and honest, showcasing her Taurus traits
Sabrina Carpenter
Image: Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram
The Batman star rings his birthday on May 13. His Taurus traits are quite noticeable from his not so sentimental yet modest nature
Image: Getty
Robert Pattinson
The Transformers star who celebrates her birthday on May 16 is famous for her alluring and bold nature. Yet she proves to be faithful and devoted to her loved ones which makes her an ideal embodiment of the Taurus sign
Megan Fox
Image: Megan Fox’sInstagram
Born on April 23, this WWE champ and actor comes across be extremely generous and mindful, making his Taurus traits shine
John Cena
Image: Getty
The Stranger Things star blows candles on April 24. His kind yet tenacious personality are common Taurus traits