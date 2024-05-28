Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

10 tea culture around the world 

Black tea with milk, sugar, at times spices

CHAI, INDIA 

 Image: Freepik

Tea ceremony with preparation and presentation rituals

GONG FU, CHINA

 Image: Freepik

Tea, milk, syrup tapioca balls or 'boba’

BUBBLE TEA, TAIWAN 

 Image: Freepik

Tea served with cakes, sandwiches, biscuits

AFTERNOON TEA, UK 

 Image: Freepik

"Pulled tea" made with black tea, sugar, frothy condensed milk

TEH TARIK, MALAYSIA

 Image: Freepik

Black tea steeped with sugar and served over ice

ICED TEA, USA 

 Image: Freepik

Tea from finely ground powder of green tea leaves

MATCHA TEA, JAPAN

 Image: Freepik

Strong black tea brewed in a two-tiered pot

CAY, TURKEY 

 Image: Freepik

Ceylon or Assam iced tea with sugar, condensed milk, star anise

CHA YEN, THAILAND 

 Image: Freepik

Moroccan mint tea, also known as "atay," is a blend of green tea, fresh mint leaves, sugar, and boiling water

ATAY, MOROCCO 

 Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here