Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
10 tea culture around the world
Black tea with milk, sugar, at times spices
CHAI, INDIA
Tea ceremony with preparation and presentation rituals
GONG FU, CHINA
Tea, milk, syrup tapioca balls or 'boba’
BUBBLE TEA, TAIWAN
Tea served with cakes, sandwiches, biscuits
AFTERNOON TEA, UK
"Pulled tea" made with black tea, sugar, frothy condensed milk
TEH TARIK, MALAYSIA
Black tea steeped with sugar and served over ice
ICED TEA, USA
Tea from finely ground powder of green tea leaves
MATCHA TEA, JAPAN
Strong black tea brewed in a two-tiered pot
CAY, TURKEY
Ceylon or Assam iced tea with sugar, condensed milk, star anise
CHA YEN, THAILAND
Moroccan mint tea, also known as "atay," is a blend of green tea, fresh mint leaves, sugar, and boiling water
ATAY, MOROCCO
