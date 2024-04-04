Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 04, 2024

10 techniques to add volume to thin hair

Use a round brush while blow-drying and flip your head for added root lift and volume 

Blow-dry upside down

Image Source: Freepik

boost roots by setting hair in velcro rollers while blow-drying, then cool and remove for lasting volume

Velcro rollers

Image Source: Freepik

Gently tease hair at the crown for height, smoothing the top layer to hide teased sections

Teasing or Backcombing

Image Source: Freepik

Ask for soft layers in your haircut to create movement and the illusion of thicker hair without sacrificing length

Layered haircut

Image Source: Freepik

Use a curling iron to add loose curls or texture, making hair look fuller and more voluminous

Image Source: Freepik

Curling or Waving

Opt for half-up buns or ponytails to add volume to the crown while showcasing your hair’s length

Half-up hairstyles

Image Source: Freepik

Use lightweight, volumizing products to avoid weighing down your hair and keep it looking fresh

Avoid heavy products

Image Source: Freepik

Apply sprays to lift roots, instantly creating volume before styling

Root-lifting sprays

Image Source: Freepik

Texturizing spray or powder

Image Source: Freepik

Add grip and texture with texturizing spray or powder on roots and mid-lengths for easier styling

Blow-dry in the opposite direction of hair growth for extra root lift, enhancing overall volume

Image Source: Freepik

Backward blow-drying

