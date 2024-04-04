Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 04, 2024
10 techniques to add volume to thin hair
Use a round brush while blow-drying and flip your head for added root lift and volume
Blow-dry upside down
Image Source: Freepik
boost roots by setting hair in velcro rollers while blow-drying, then cool and remove for lasting volume
Velcro rollers
Image Source: Freepik
Gently tease hair at the crown for height, smoothing the top layer to hide teased sections
Teasing or Backcombing
Image Source: Freepik
Ask for soft layers in your haircut to create movement and the illusion of thicker hair without sacrificing length
Layered haircut
Image Source: Freepik
Use a curling iron to add loose curls or texture, making hair look fuller and more voluminous
Image Source: Freepik
Curling or Waving
Opt for half-up buns or ponytails to add volume to the crown while showcasing your hair’s length
Half-up hairstyles
Image Source: Freepik
Use lightweight, volumizing products to avoid weighing down your hair and keep it looking fresh
Avoid heavy products
Image Source: Freepik
Apply sprays to lift roots, instantly creating volume before styling
Root-lifting sprays
Image Source: Freepik
Texturizing spray or powder
Image Source: Freepik
Add grip and texture with texturizing spray or powder on roots and mid-lengths for easier styling
Blow-dry in the opposite direction of hair growth for extra root lift, enhancing overall volume
Image Source: Freepik
Backward blow-drying
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.