Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 14, 2024
10 Technologically advanced countries
Known for tradition like flower arranging and tea ceremonies, but also good in dealing with machinery, cars, electronics, and cars, leading in automation and robotics
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
In terms of technology, South Korea has been doing great with companies like LG, Hyundai, and Samsung, and doing a great in foreign investments
South Korea
Image Source: Pexels
The countries best in terms of military and money, United States have big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Google, also great at space exploration with NASA
United States
Image Source: Pexels
Germany is famous for its car like Mercedes, and BMW, and are also leading in renewable energy, focusing on solar and wind power
Germany
Image Source: Pexels
China has grown a lot economically, having great companies like Lenovo and Huawei, playing a major role in technology worldwide
China
Image Source: Pexels
The country known for some top companies like Spotify and Ericsson, leading in green technology and invest in scientific research
Sweden
Image Source: Pexels
Even though Switzerland is a small country, its really rich and has advanced engineering, and have great companies like Nestle and UBS, and is home for many international organizations
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
United Kingdom
Image Source: Pexels
The UK is a big influence in many areas like aerospace and medical research, and have famous companies like BAE Systems, and Rolls Royce
Finland is great at making computer hardware and have great companies like Nokia and Rovio Entertainment, and are also known for games like Angry Birds
Finland
Image Source: Pexels
Singapore is a well-connected and has a strong focus on research and development, also known for making self-driving cars and have advanced biomedical research facilities
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.