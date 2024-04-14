Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 14, 2024

10 Technologically advanced countries

Known for tradition like flower arranging and tea ceremonies, but also good in dealing with machinery, cars, electronics, and cars, leading in automation and robotics

Japan

Image Source: Pexels

In terms of technology, South Korea has been doing great with companies like LG, Hyundai, and Samsung, and doing a great in foreign investments

South Korea

Image Source: Pexels

The countries best in terms of military and money, United States have big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Google, also great at space exploration with NASA

United States

Image Source: Pexels

Germany is famous for its car like Mercedes, and BMW, and are also leading in renewable energy, focusing on solar and wind power

Germany

Image Source: Pexels

China has grown a lot economically, having great companies like Lenovo and Huawei, playing a major role in technology worldwide

China

Image Source: Pexels

The country known for some top companies like Spotify and Ericsson, leading in green technology and invest in scientific research

Sweden

Image Source: Pexels

Even though Switzerland is a small country, its really rich and has advanced engineering, and have great companies like Nestle and UBS, and is home for many international organizations

Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

United Kingdom

Image Source: Pexels

The UK is a big influence in many areas like aerospace and medical research, and have famous companies like BAE Systems, and Rolls Royce

Finland is great at making computer hardware and have great companies like Nokia and Rovio Entertainment, and are also known for games like Angry Birds

Finland

Image Source: Pexels

Singapore is a well-connected and has a strong focus on research and development, also known for making self-driving cars and have advanced biomedical research facilities

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels

