Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

January 04, 2024

10 temples to visit in India

It is a highly sacred Hindu Temple. Kedarnath is among the most visited pilgrimage sites for Hindus. The Lord Shiva temple is situated at 11,755 feet (3,583 m) above sea level in Himalayas

Kedarnath

Image Source: Pexels

It is considered among the most challenging pilgrimages for the visitors. The cave Temple lies in the snowy mountains of Himalayas 

Amarnath Cave Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Situated in Odisha, it is said to be the oldest and largest Hindu Temple in India. Lingaraja is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu

 Lingaraja 

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is among the Char Dhams representing the North direction. The pilgrimage site is located in the mountains in the Uttarakhand region

Badrinath

Image Source: Pexels

Jagannath is located in Puri (Odisha) and represents the East direction among the Char Dham temples. The sacred site is dedicated to Lord Krishna 

Jagannath

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated To Lord Shiva, Rameshwaram is among the most sacred places for Hindus. The temple represents the South direction 

Rameshwaram 

Image Source: Pexels

Located in the town of Dwarka on the Arabian Sea, the Dwarkadhish Temple is the fourth of the Char Dhams, representing the West

Dwarkadhish 

Image Source: Pexels

Widely famous for its golden dome, it is the most sacred place for Sikhs. The temple is located in Amritsar that offers free langer (food) to all visitors

Golden Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated to Goddess Durga, Mata Vaishnodevi Temple is situated at Katra (Jammu). It is one of the most visited Sacred sites for Hindus

Mata Vaishnodevi 

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, it is considered to be the birthplace of the deity. The temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya (UP) 

Shri Ram Janmbhumi 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here