Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 04, 2024
10 temples to visit in India
It is a highly sacred Hindu Temple. Kedarnath is among the most visited pilgrimage sites for Hindus. The Lord Shiva temple is situated at 11,755 feet (3,583 m) above sea level in Himalayas
Kedarnath
Image Source: Pexels
It is considered among the most challenging pilgrimages for the visitors. The cave Temple lies in the snowy mountains of Himalayas
Amarnath Cave Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in Odisha, it is said to be the oldest and largest Hindu Temple in India. Lingaraja is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu
Lingaraja
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is among the Char Dhams representing the North direction. The pilgrimage site is located in the mountains in the Uttarakhand region
Badrinath
Image Source: Pexels
Jagannath is located in Puri (Odisha) and represents the East direction among the Char Dham temples. The sacred site is dedicated to Lord Krishna
Jagannath
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicated To Lord Shiva, Rameshwaram is among the most sacred places for Hindus. The temple represents the South direction
Rameshwaram
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the town of Dwarka on the Arabian Sea, the Dwarkadhish Temple is the fourth of the Char Dhams, representing the West
Dwarkadhish
Image Source: Pexels
Widely famous for its golden dome, it is the most sacred place for Sikhs. The temple is located in Amritsar that offers free langer (food) to all visitors
Golden Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicated to Goddess Durga, Mata Vaishnodevi Temple is situated at Katra (Jammu). It is one of the most visited Sacred sites for Hindus
Mata Vaishnodevi
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, it is considered to be the birthplace of the deity. The temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya (UP)
Shri Ram Janmbhumi
Image Source: Pexels
