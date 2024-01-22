Heading 3

January 22, 2024

10 Temples to visit in Kerala

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu relaxing on Anathanag, the Thiruvananthapuram temple is a fine mixture of Dravidian and Keralian architecture 

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Video: Sandeep Krishna Photography's Instagram

Devoted to Lord Krishna, it is located in Thrissur. The temple is also called the Dwarka of South

Guruvayoor Temple

Video: Pranav Cherukara Photography's Instagram 

Located in Thrissur, this centuries-old temple is made of stone and wood. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and known as the first temple built by Parasurama who was an incarnation of Vishnu

Vadakkunnathan Temple 

Video: Pranav Cherukara Photography's Instagram

Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta is one of the most regarded temples in Kerala. The temple is devoted to Lord Ayappa

Sabarimala Temple

Video: Sabarimala Ayyapan Official's Instagram

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple is located in Kottayam. The shiv ling is believed to be established by an Asura named, Khra. The place is also known as Kashi of South

Vaikom Mahadeva Temple

Video: Vaikom Mahadeva Temple's Instagram 

Dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali, this temple is located in Thiruvananthapuram. It is included in the Guinness Book of World Records as ‘the largest gathering of women in the world’

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple

Video: Sandeep Krishna Photography's Instagram

Located in Alappuzha district of Kerala, It is famous for having the Unnikrishna (little Krishna) avatar of Lord Krishna

 Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple

Image: Ambalapuzha Sreekrishna Swamy's Instagram

Located in Haripad, this temple is famous for having multiple snakes nesting all around the temple. Nagaraja, the main deity of this temple, is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva 

Mannarsala Nagaraja Temple

Video: Mannarsala Temple's Instagram

Located in Kottayam, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. There is a famous painting of Nataraja in the Gopuram

Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple

Image: Ettumanoor Temple's Instagram

Settled beautifully on a hilltop in Varkala, the temple offers splendorous views of the Arabian Sea. It is dedicated to the great philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru 

Sivagiri Mutt

Video: Sivagiri Mutt’s Instagram

