Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 22, 2024
10 Temples to visit in Kerala
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu relaxing on Anathanag, the Thiruvananthapuram temple is a fine mixture of Dravidian and Keralian architecture
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Video: Sandeep Krishna Photography's Instagram
Devoted to Lord Krishna, it is located in Thrissur. The temple is also called the Dwarka of South
Guruvayoor Temple
Video: Pranav Cherukara Photography's Instagram
Located in Thrissur, this centuries-old temple is made of stone and wood. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and known as the first temple built by Parasurama who was an incarnation of Vishnu
Vadakkunnathan Temple
Video: Pranav Cherukara Photography's Instagram
Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta is one of the most regarded temples in Kerala. The temple is devoted to Lord Ayappa
Sabarimala Temple
Video: Sabarimala Ayyapan Official's Instagram
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple is located in Kottayam. The shiv ling is believed to be established by an Asura named, Khra. The place is also known as Kashi of South
Vaikom Mahadeva Temple
Video: Vaikom Mahadeva Temple's Instagram
Dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali, this temple is located in Thiruvananthapuram. It is included in the Guinness Book of World Records as ‘the largest gathering of women in the world’
Attukal Bhagavathy Temple
Video: Sandeep Krishna Photography's Instagram
Located in Alappuzha district of Kerala, It is famous for having the Unnikrishna (little Krishna) avatar of Lord Krishna
Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple
Image: Ambalapuzha Sreekrishna Swamy's Instagram
Located in Haripad, this temple is famous for having multiple snakes nesting all around the temple. Nagaraja, the main deity of this temple, is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva
Mannarsala Nagaraja Temple
Video: Mannarsala Temple's Instagram
Located in Kottayam, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. There is a famous painting of Nataraja in the Gopuram
Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple
Image: Ettumanoor Temple's Instagram
Settled beautifully on a hilltop in Varkala, the temple offers splendorous views of the Arabian Sea. It is dedicated to the great philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru
Sivagiri Mutt
Video: Sivagiri Mutt’s Instagram
