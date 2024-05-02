Heading 3

10 Tempting Egg Dishes Across The World

This egg dish made of thin layers of eggs rolled in a spiral pattern can be either sweet or less sweet

Tamagoyaki- Japan

Indulge in this delicious egg custard, having a silky smooth texture and a perfect burst of flavor

Steamed egg custard- China

This dish also known as kwek kwek, requires time for boiling, battering, and deep-frying, making it a satisfactory meal option

Tokneneng- The Philippines

If you’re a spicy food lover, try out this spicy masala egg curry best to enjoy boiled eggs

Egg curry- India

Try this perfect Sunday dinner- Khai Yat Sai, a fluffy omelet filled with minced pork and herbs for a perfect flavor

Khai Yat Sai- Thailand

If you’re a Korean food lover, then try this light dish served as a side dish with rich quality meat dishes

Gyeran-Jim

This afghani omelet, prepared with potatoes, tomatoes, onions, eggs, and spices, is perfect for you to droll over

Afghani omelet- Afghanistan

Eggah- Egypt

This heavy and thick version of Omelet is made with spices like turmeric, cumin, and fresh herbs

Chakchouka- Tunisia

This simple egg dish is prepared with eggs, tomatoes, onions, garlic, cumin, red and green bell peppers, served with either pita bread or any other bread

Prepare this delicious Russian dish with a potato twist, making it a perfect and satisfactory meal option

Russian peasant omelet- Russia

