Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
10 Tempting Egg Dishes Across The World
This egg dish made of thin layers of eggs rolled in a spiral pattern can be either sweet or less sweet
Tamagoyaki- Japan
Indulge in this delicious egg custard, having a silky smooth texture and a perfect burst of flavor
Steamed egg custard- China
This dish also known as kwek kwek, requires time for boiling, battering, and deep-frying, making it a satisfactory meal option
Tokneneng- The Philippines
If you’re a spicy food lover, try out this spicy masala egg curry best to enjoy boiled eggs
Egg curry- India
Try this perfect Sunday dinner- Khai Yat Sai, a fluffy omelet filled with minced pork and herbs for a perfect flavor
Khai Yat Sai- Thailand
If you’re a Korean food lover, then try this light dish served as a side dish with rich quality meat dishes
Gyeran-Jim
This afghani omelet, prepared with potatoes, tomatoes, onions, eggs, and spices, is perfect for you to droll over
Afghani omelet- Afghanistan
Eggah- Egypt
This heavy and thick version of Omelet is made with spices like turmeric, cumin, and fresh herbs
Chakchouka- Tunisia
This simple egg dish is prepared with eggs, tomatoes, onions, garlic, cumin, red and green bell peppers, served with either pita bread or any other bread
Prepare this delicious Russian dish with a potato twist, making it a perfect and satisfactory meal option
Russian peasant omelet- Russia
