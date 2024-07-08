Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 08, 2024

10 tempting fish dishes to try

For all spicy fish lovers, this crispy fried pomfret marinated in a mix of flavors, paired with a warm, sweet, and tangy salad made of cabbages, kiwi, spices, and coconut

Masala fried pomfret

Enjoy this fish cooked in tamarind juice, coconut, tomatoes, onions, and chilies, is something you shouldn’t miss out on

Fish curry

Prepare this quick party snack with minced steamed fish mixed with potatoes and spices, and give a cutlet shape to it

Fish cutlets

Try this perfect fusion of healthy and tasty steamed fish fillets made with sesame oil and brown sugar and served with sweet and sour sauce

Thai steamed fish

Fish fillet cooked in minty green masala and served with smoky brown rice is something worth trying

Hariyali machli with onion pulao

This dish from lush green regions of India is a curry prepared with perfect blend of spices and fresh vegetables

Malabari fish curry

Try this easy-to-prepare curry with minimal ingredients, and pairs well with steamed rice and chapatis

Green fish curry

A haven for all spice lovers, try this fish marinated in Chettinad spices and fried until turned crisp

Chettinad fish fry

Enjoy this Kerala special dish of fish fillets cooked in coconut milk, tamarind, and spices, tastes best with rice

A French delight with pan-fried fish in a tomato concassé and white wine sauce, it is a must-try for a sophisticated party snack

Fish duglere

