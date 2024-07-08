Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 08, 2024
10 tempting fish dishes to try
For all spicy fish lovers, this crispy fried pomfret marinated in a mix of flavors, paired with a warm, sweet, and tangy salad made of cabbages, kiwi, spices, and coconut
Masala fried pomfret
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this fish cooked in tamarind juice, coconut, tomatoes, onions, and chilies, is something you shouldn’t miss out on
Fish curry
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare this quick party snack with minced steamed fish mixed with potatoes and spices, and give a cutlet shape to it
Fish cutlets
Image Source: Freepik
Try this perfect fusion of healthy and tasty steamed fish fillets made with sesame oil and brown sugar and served with sweet and sour sauce
Thai steamed fish
Image Source: Freepik
Fish fillet cooked in minty green masala and served with smoky brown rice is something worth trying
Hariyali machli with onion pulao
Image Source: Freepik
This dish from lush green regions of India is a curry prepared with perfect blend of spices and fresh vegetables
Image Source: Freepik
Malabari fish curry
Try this easy-to-prepare curry with minimal ingredients, and pairs well with steamed rice and chapatis
Green fish curry
Image Source: Freepik
A haven for all spice lovers, try this fish marinated in Chettinad spices and fried until turned crisp
Chettinad fish fry
Image Source: Freepik
Meen Curry with Ghee BhaatEnjoy this Kerala special dish of fish fillets cooked in coconut milk, tamarind, and spices, tastes best with rice
Hariyali machli with onion pulao
Image Source: Freepik
A French delight with pan-fried fish in a tomato concassé and white wine sauce, it is a must-try for a sophisticated party snack
Fish duglere
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.