Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
10 Tempting Kebab recipes
Kebabs prepared with the goodness of chicken, masalas, and spinach, taste best with sour-spicy yogurt chutney
Murg Palak Ke Korma Kebab
Images: freepik
Prepare this tasty kebabs with the perfect combination of mushrooms, paneer, and potato, covered in besan and fried
Potato mushroom kebab
Images: freepik
Enjoy the kebabs made with potatoes, spinach, carrots, coconut, and fried till crisp for a flavorful treat
Chatpattey coconut kebab
Images: freepik
Indulge in this minced mutton kebab fried till it turns brown, and served with green chutney
Galouti kebab
Images: freepik
Try this delightful snack recipe prepared with minced mutton and spices like red chili, green chili, and black peppercorn
Shami kebab
Images: freepik
Seekh kebabs- one of the most popular kebabs are made with minced meat grilled on skewers, perfect to serve as a starter
Images: freepik
Seekh kebab
Enjoy the goodness of peas and spinach in this delicious and healthy kebabs, ideal for veg lovers
Hara Masala kebab
Images: freepik
Savor this delicious kebabs made with rajma also known as kidney beans, and fried till golden crisp
Rajma Ke kebab
Images: freepik
Pyaz ke kebab
Images: freepik
Kebab made with onion, lemongrass, and mint, and cooked for soft and tender taste, and served with chutneys
This veg kebab recipe is prepared with paneer, creamy yogurt, and raisins giving a perfect burst of flavors
Dahi kebab
Images: freepik
