Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 Tempting Kebab recipes

Kebabs prepared with the goodness of chicken, masalas, and spinach, taste best with sour-spicy yogurt chutney

Murg Palak Ke Korma Kebab

Images: freepik

Prepare this tasty kebabs with the perfect combination of mushrooms, paneer, and potato, covered in besan and fried

Potato mushroom kebab

Images: freepik

Enjoy the kebabs made with potatoes, spinach,  carrots, coconut, and fried till crisp for a flavorful treat

Chatpattey coconut kebab

Images: freepik

Indulge in this minced mutton kebab fried till it turns brown, and served with green chutney

Galouti kebab

Images: freepik

Try this delightful snack recipe prepared with minced mutton and spices like red chili, green chili, and black peppercorn

Shami kebab

Images: freepik

Seekh kebabs- one of the most popular kebabs are made with minced meat grilled on skewers, perfect to serve as a starter

Images: freepik

Seekh kebab

Enjoy the goodness of peas and spinach in this delicious and healthy kebabs, ideal for veg lovers

Hara Masala kebab

Images: freepik

Savor this delicious kebabs made with rajma also known as kidney beans, and fried till golden crisp

Rajma Ke kebab

Images: freepik

Pyaz ke kebab

Images: freepik

Kebab made with onion, lemongrass, and mint, and cooked for soft and tender taste, and served with chutneys

This veg kebab recipe is prepared with paneer, creamy yogurt, and raisins giving a perfect burst of flavors

Dahi kebab

Images: freepik

