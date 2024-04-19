Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 19, 2024

10 Tempting Non-Veg Recipes

Tender chicken marinated in homemade spices, grilled, and served with a refreshing salsa of grapes and cherry tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Escalope with fresh salsa

Flavorful mutton curry cooked with curd, garlic-ginger paste, and aromatic spices, perfect for a delicious dinner

Mutton Korma

Pork ribs slow-roasted with rum-based cocktail ingredients, infused with ginger for a unique and tangy twist

Pina Colada Pork Ribs

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked until tender, making a mouthwatering starter for a meal

Tandoori Lamb Chops

Classic biryani featuring tender fish cooked with fragrant rice and spices, a must-try dish for seafood lovers

Malabar fish biryani

Crispy samosa filled with flavorful minced meat, served with a yogurt dip for a delightful snack

Keema Samosa with yogurt dip

Tender Fish Pieces Coated In Batter, Fried Until Golden, Perfect For A Quick And Tasty Party Starter

CURRIED PARMESAN FISH FINGERS

Chicken 65

Spicy and flavorful fried chicken, originating from Tamil Nadu, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and chilies for a delicious snack

Goan Prawn curry with raw mango

Tasty prawns cooked in a flavorful curry with raw mango, a delicious seafood dish perfect with rice

Nihari Gosht

Traditional slow-cooked mutton stew with a hint of rose water, originating from Awadhi kitchen of Lucknow, popular in Pakistan and Bangladesh

