Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 19, 2024
10 Tempting Non-Veg Recipes
Tender chicken marinated in homemade spices, grilled, and served with a refreshing salsa of grapes and cherry tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Escalope with fresh salsa
Image Source: freepik
Flavorful mutton curry cooked with curd, garlic-ginger paste, and aromatic spices, perfect for a delicious dinner
Mutton Korma
Image Source: freepik
Pork ribs slow-roasted with rum-based cocktail ingredients, infused with ginger for a unique and tangy twist
Pina Colada Pork Ribs
Image Source: freepik
Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked until tender, making a mouthwatering starter for a meal
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Image Source: freepik
Classic biryani featuring tender fish cooked with fragrant rice and spices, a must-try dish for seafood lovers
Image Source: freepik
Malabar fish biryani
Crispy samosa filled with flavorful minced meat, served with a yogurt dip for a delightful snack
Image Source: freepik
Keema Samosa with yogurt dip
Tender Fish Pieces Coated In Batter, Fried Until Golden, Perfect For A Quick And Tasty Party Starter
Image Source: freepik
CURRIED PARMESAN FISH FINGERS
Chicken 65
Image Source: freepik
Spicy and flavorful fried chicken, originating from Tamil Nadu, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and chilies for a delicious snack
Goan Prawn curry with raw mango
Image Source: freepik
Tasty prawns cooked in a flavorful curry with raw mango, a delicious seafood dish perfect with rice
Nihari Gosht
Image Source: freepik
Traditional slow-cooked mutton stew with a hint of rose water, originating from Awadhi kitchen of Lucknow, popular in Pakistan and Bangladesh
