Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 08, 2024

10 tempting noodles varieties to try

This popular Chinese dish- Hakka Noodles, stir-fried to perfection with thin noodles, and crunchy vegetables, mixed with sauces

 Hakka Noodles

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for all spice lovers, Chili garlic noodles are prepared with bold flavors of garlic and chili that excite your taste buds

 Chili garlic noodles

Image Source: Freepik

Prepared with the flavors of colorful veggies, and tasty sauces- Street Style Chowmein is a delicious blend of global influences

Street Style Chowmein

Image Source: Freepik

Egg noodles are known for their rich, golden color, and smooth texture, and are best enjoyed with stir-fries

 Egg Noodles

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for a comforting meal- Soupy noodles offer a warm and soothing experience 

Soupy noodles

Image Source: Freepik

These easy-to-make and delicious noodles are prepared with veggies, and cooked in a tasty sauce

Image Source: Freepik

Veg Noodles

Combining tender chicken, noodles, and vegetables in a rich, flavorful sauce is perfect to have on a chilly day

Chicken Noodles

Image Source: Freepik

These tempting and stir-fried noodles are prepared with fresh veggies like onions, carrots, chicken, and cabbage, mixed with wheat noodles

 Yakisoba

Image Source: Freepik

This famous and comforting noodle variety has wheat noodles, flavored with soy sauce, and toppings like juicy meat, fried eggs, green onions, and nori

Ramen

Image Source: Freepik

This Chinese specialty, Hot dry noodles are served with soy sauce, sesame, chili oil, and toppings like crushed garlic, peanuts, vegetables, and onions

Hot dry noodles

Image Source: Freepik

