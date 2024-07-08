Heading 3
july 08, 2024
10 tempting noodles varieties to try
This popular Chinese dish- Hakka Noodles, stir-fried to perfection with thin noodles, and crunchy vegetables, mixed with sauces
Hakka Noodles
Perfect for all spice lovers, Chili garlic noodles are prepared with bold flavors of garlic and chili that excite your taste buds
Chili garlic noodles
Prepared with the flavors of colorful veggies, and tasty sauces- Street Style Chowmein is a delicious blend of global influences
Street Style Chowmein
Egg noodles are known for their rich, golden color, and smooth texture, and are best enjoyed with stir-fries
Egg Noodles
Perfect for a comforting meal- Soupy noodles offer a warm and soothing experience
Soupy noodles
These easy-to-make and delicious noodles are prepared with veggies, and cooked in a tasty sauce
Veg Noodles
Combining tender chicken, noodles, and vegetables in a rich, flavorful sauce is perfect to have on a chilly day
Chicken Noodles
These tempting and stir-fried noodles are prepared with fresh veggies like onions, carrots, chicken, and cabbage, mixed with wheat noodles
Yakisoba
This famous and comforting noodle variety has wheat noodles, flavored with soy sauce, and toppings like juicy meat, fried eggs, green onions, and nori
Ramen
This Chinese specialty, Hot dry noodles are served with soy sauce, sesame, chili oil, and toppings like crushed garlic, peanuts, vegetables, and onions
Hot dry noodles
