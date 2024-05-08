Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 08, 2024
10 Tempting Pasta Recipes We All Love
Enjoy this pasta dish prepared with 4 types of cheese making it irresistible for all cheese lovers
Four Cheese Pasta
Images: freepik
Indulge in this pasta dish made from eggs, fatty cured pork, hard cheese, and black pepper, perfect for a tasty treat
Pasta Carbonara
Images: freepik
Try this comfort pasta option, prepared with loads of cheese, and veggies like bell pepper, zucchini, and broccoli
White Sauce Pasta
Images: freepik
Enjoy this creamy blend of white and tomato sauce, mixed with pasta, vegetables, and cheese
Pink Sauce Pasta
Images: freepik
Savor this hot and tangy red sauce pasta prepared with tomato puree, spices, and veggies
Red Sauce Pasta
Images: freepik
This baked pasta dish can never go wrong, made with layers of cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and veggies, and baked till perfection
Baked pasta
Images: freepik
For all mushroom lovers, this easy pasta recipe is made with a twist of mushroom sauce, ideal to try once
Images: freepik
Whole wheat pasta in mushroom sauce
Try this pasta recipe prepared with a meat-based sauce, minced lamb meat, onions, and tomatoes
Spaghetti Bolognese
Images: freepik
Enjoy the burst of cheese with lasagna prepared with layers of pasta, veggies, and cheese
Lasagna
Images: freepik
Chicken pasta
Images: freepik
Combine penne pasta with the perfect spices, and veggies like beans, carrots, and chili flakes loaded with shredded cheese
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.