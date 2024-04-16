Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 16, 2024
10 Tempting Rice Dinner Recipes
Fragrant biryani made with spiced chicken koftas cooked with basmati rice and served with saffron-scented garlic raita
Murgh Koftey Ki Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Slow-cooked rice with layers of vegetables, masalas, and chicken, a flavorful dish perfect for dinner gathering
Handi Biryani
Image Source: freepik
A quick and flavorful rice dish with egg, garlic, and oriental flavors, is ideal for satisfying the hungry tummy
Garlic and egg fried rice
Image Source: freepik
Layers of rice, crunchy aloo lachchas, soft paneer, and tangy tomatoes, topped with rustic spices, create a burst of flavors
Three layered rice
Image Source: freepik
Aromatic chicken pulao with warm whole spices, Kashmiri chilies, sweet raisins, and desi ghee for a rich taste
Image Source: freepik
Kashmiri Chicken Pulao
Sweet pulao made with Basmati rice, nuts, saffron, milk, and cream, is a perfect delicious and aromatic dish
Zafrani Pulao
Image Source: freepik
Healthy Pilaf made with brown rice, olive oil, broccoli, and plums, perfect for health-conscious people
Brown Basmati rice pilaf
Image Source: freepik
Mutton Biryani
Image Source: freepik
This winter dish with mutton chunks layered with saffron-induced rice, cooked dum style for a rich and flavorful dish
Mushroom Risotto
Image Source: freepik
Buttery risotto with mushrooms, perfect for a quick and comforting meal on a lazy day
Scheherazade Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Traditional Iranian-style biryani layered with marinated fish, fried onions, raisins, and cashews, infused with the aroma of rose water
