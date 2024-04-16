Heading 3

10 Tempting Rice Dinner Recipes

Fragrant biryani made with spiced chicken koftas cooked with basmati rice and served with saffron-scented garlic raita

Murgh Koftey Ki Biryani

Slow-cooked rice with layers of vegetables, masalas, and chicken, a flavorful dish perfect for dinner gathering

Handi Biryani

A quick and flavorful rice dish with egg, garlic, and oriental flavors, is ideal for satisfying the hungry tummy

Garlic and egg fried rice

Layers of rice, crunchy aloo lachchas, soft paneer, and tangy tomatoes, topped with rustic spices, create a burst of flavors

Three layered rice

Aromatic chicken pulao with warm whole spices, Kashmiri chilies, sweet raisins, and desi ghee for a rich taste

Kashmiri Chicken Pulao

Sweet pulao made with Basmati rice, nuts, saffron, milk, and cream, is a perfect delicious and aromatic dish

Zafrani Pulao

Healthy Pilaf made with brown rice, olive oil, broccoli, and plums, perfect for health-conscious people

Brown Basmati rice pilaf

Mutton Biryani

This winter dish with mutton chunks layered with saffron-induced rice, cooked dum style for a rich and flavorful dish

Mushroom Risotto

Buttery risotto with mushrooms, perfect for a quick and comforting meal on a lazy day

Scheherazade Biryani

Traditional Iranian-style biryani layered with marinated fish, fried onions, raisins, and cashews, infused with the aroma of rose water

