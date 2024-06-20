Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
JUNE 20, 2024
10 Tender Coconut Recipes to Try This Summer
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water, 1 cup lemon juice, and 1 tsp honey. Serve over ice cubes
Coconut Water Lemonade
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1 banana, 1/2 cup pineapple chunks, and 1/2 cup Greek yogurt until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy
Coconut Smoothie
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, and 1 tbsp lime juice. Strain and serve over ice cubes
Coconut Mint Cooler
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water, 3 tbsp chia seeds, and 1 tbsp honey. Refrigerate overnight. Top with fresh berries before serving
Coconut Chia Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
Coconut Mango Popsicles
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup mango puree. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze until solid
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup brewed tea, cooled. Serve with lemon slices and ice cubes
Coconut Iced Tea
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup watermelon chunks. Serve over ice with mint leaves
Coconut Watermelon Cooler
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water with 1/2 cup pineapple juice, and 1 tbsp lime juice. Serve chilled
Coconut Pineapple Punch
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1/2 avocado, 1 banana, and 1 tbsp honey until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy
Coconut Avocado Smoothie
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1/2 cup lychee juice. Serve over ice cubes with mint leaves
Coconut Lychee Mocktail
Image Source: Freepik
