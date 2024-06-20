Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2024

10 Tender Coconut Recipes to Try This Summer

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water, 1 cup lemon juice, and 1 tsp honey. Serve over ice cubes

Coconut Water Lemonade

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1 banana, 1/2 cup pineapple chunks, and 1/2 cup Greek yogurt until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy

Coconut Smoothie

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, and 1 tbsp lime juice. Strain and serve over ice cubes

 Coconut Mint Cooler

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water, 3 tbsp chia seeds, and 1 tbsp honey. Refrigerate overnight. Top with fresh berries before serving

Coconut Chia Pudding

Image Source: Freepik

Coconut Mango Popsicles

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup mango puree. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze until solid

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup brewed tea, cooled. Serve with lemon slices and ice cubes

Coconut Iced Tea

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1 cup tender coconut water and 1 cup watermelon chunks. Serve over ice with mint leaves

Coconut Watermelon Cooler

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water with 1/2 cup pineapple juice, and 1 tbsp lime juice. Serve chilled

Coconut Pineapple Punch

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1 cup tender coconut water, 1/2 avocado, 1 banana, and 1 tbsp honey until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy

 Coconut Avocado Smoothie

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 cup tender coconut water and 1/2 cup lychee juice. Serve over ice cubes with mint leaves

Coconut Lychee Mocktail

Image Source: Freepik

