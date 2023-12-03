Heading 3

DECEMBER 03, 2023

10 Text lingo you need to know

I feel your pain

IFYP

Image: Pexels

Bursting with laughter

BWL

Image: Pexels

Great minds think alike

GMTA

Image: Pexels

Forever in my heart

FIMH

Image: Pexels

Big smile and a wink

BSAAW

Image: Pexels

Tears in my eyes

TIME

Image: Pexels

My face when

MFW

Image: Pexels

How I feel when

HIFW

Image: Pexels

You got that right

YGTR

Image: Pexels

Wish you were here

WYWH

Image: Pexels

