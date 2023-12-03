Heading 3
Jiya Surana
DECEMBER 03, 2023
10 Text lingo you need to know
I feel your pain
IFYP
Image: Pexels
Bursting with laughter
BWL
Image: Pexels
Great minds think alike
GMTA
Image: Pexels
Forever in my heart
FIMH
Image: Pexels
Big smile and a wink
BSAAW
Image: Pexels
Tears in my eyes
TIME
Image: Pexels
My face when
MFW
Image: Pexels
How I feel when
HIFW
Image: Pexels
You got that right
YGTR
Image: Pexels
Wish you were here
WYWH
Image: Pexels
