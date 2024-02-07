Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 Texting games to play with friends
Text back with a question instead of an answer, and the first one to give a direct answer loses!
Nothing But Questions
Image: freepik
Record yourself lip-syncing a sentence, send it to a friend, and let them guess what you're saying
Read My Lips
Image: freepik
Share fun confessions in turns, like stories from school or relationships, but keep it light-hearted
Confessions Game
Image: freepik
Discuss your bucket lists—things you want to do and places to visit—for a fun chat with friends
Bucket List
Image: freepik
Play the classic game over text, with questions ranging from fun to flirty, and save videos for future teasing!
Truth Or Dare?
Image: freepik
Alternate giving funny tasks, and the other person must either "Do" it (send a video) or "Die" (accept a punishment)
Do Or Die
Image: freepik
Jumble up words in messages, and friends try to decipher the message, adding a challenge to texting
Jumbled Words
Image: freepik
Test how well friends know each other by sending sentences with blanks, and a funny punishment awaits if they can't fill them in
Fill in the Blanks
Image: freepik
Describe an object in your room without revealing it, and friends ask yes or no questions to guess, adding a mystery element
Spy Game
Image: freepik
Each person texts a name, place, animal, and thing starting with a chosen letter, keeping score to find the winner!
Name, Place, Animal, Thing:
Image: freepik
