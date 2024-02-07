Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 Texting games to play with friends

Text back with a question instead of an answer, and the first one to give a direct answer loses!

Nothing But Questions

Image: freepik 

Record yourself lip-syncing a sentence, send it to a friend, and let them guess what you're saying

Read My Lips

Image: freepik 

Share fun confessions in turns, like stories from school or relationships, but keep it light-hearted

Confessions Game

Image: freepik 

Discuss your bucket lists—things you want to do and places to visit—for a fun chat with friends

Bucket List

Image: freepik 

Play the classic game over text, with questions ranging from fun to flirty, and save videos for future teasing!

Truth Or Dare?

Image: freepik 

Alternate giving funny tasks, and the other person must either "Do" it (send a video) or "Die" (accept a punishment)

Do Or Die

Image: freepik 

Jumble up words in messages, and friends try to decipher the message, adding a challenge to texting

Jumbled Words

Image: freepik 

Test how well friends know each other by sending sentences with blanks, and a funny punishment awaits if they can't fill them in

 Fill in the Blanks

Image: freepik 

Describe an object in your room without revealing it, and friends ask yes or no questions to guess, adding a mystery element

Spy Game

Image: freepik 

Each person texts a name, place, animal, and thing starting with a chosen letter, keeping score to find the winner!

Name, Place, Animal, Thing:

Image: freepik 

