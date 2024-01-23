Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

January 23, 2024

10 Thankful quotes

"A thankful heart is a treasure trove of happiness, for it recognizes the abundance that surrounds us every day"

 "The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see"

 "Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it"

"Appreciation is a wonderful thing; it makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well"

"If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily"

 "A thankful heart is a magnet for blessings, as it aligns us with the infinite possibilities of the universe"

“Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts"

"Gratitude is the key that unlocks the door to a heart filled with love, compassion, and joy"

"Gratitude is the secret ingredient that infuses our lives with meaning, purpose, and fulfillment"

"A grateful heart is a doorway to grace, where miracles unfold and blessings abound"

